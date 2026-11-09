Cowboys' NFL Trade Deadline Blockbuster Hopes Take Massive Hit Thanks To Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys found their way back into the win column in Week 9, closing out the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a strong scare at Lucas Oil Stadium. Now, it's time to turn everyone's attention to the NFL trade deadline.

There has been plenty of speculation about whether the Cowboys will make a move, thanks to the unpredictability of owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Jones has hinted several times over the past few weeks and months about a potential deal, but any hope of making a splash took a major hit ahead of Sunday afternoon's game. Jones shared his thoughts on the trade deadline ahead of kickoff for Week 9, and it's not quite what Cowboys fans would want to hear.

As far as Jones is concerned, there won't be a lack of effort to make a deal, but it appears unlikely.

Jerry Jones Spoils Cowboys Fans' Hopes of Trade Deadline Move

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with @KristiCowboy on the trade deadline:



"You almost have to say if anything would be considered or working... if it's substantive for sure... you don't have any idea until you have the meeting of the minds and it's done. At this point I don't see it." pic.twitter.com/6TsVeBY1hy — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) November 8, 2026

Jones made his comments during an appearance with 105.3 The Fan.

Jones said, "You almost have to say if anything would be considered or working... if it's substantive for sure... you don't have any idea until you have the meeting of the minds and it's done. At this point I don't see it."

While a trade would excite some of the fan base, sitting idle and playing out the season with the current roster could be the best decision for the team's long-term future. Ultimately, there is no telling what Jones will decide to do if the right call comes around.

Currently, the Cowboys sit two games back from the New York Giants for the NFC East lead and sit at +255 to win the division, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants, meanwhile, sit at -220. It will be interesting to see what the remainder of the season holds for Dallas, but regardless of the result, you know it is going to be an intriguing 24 hours until the deadline on Tuesday evening.

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