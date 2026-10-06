Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 Injury Report Sheds Light On Team Health In Short Week

The Dallas Cowboys came up clutch in Week 4's 34-30 win over the Houston Texans to move to 2-2.

It was a game that Dallas needed to have after the collapse in Brazil against the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys simply couldn't afford to fall to 1-3.

Now headed into a Thursday Night Football matchup at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys will be looking to move above .500 and start building a winning streak, but a short week also means a lengthy injury report, especially after such an intense game with the Texans.

Fortunately, there's no new concerns for fans to be stressed about.

No Changes to Cowboys Injury Report on Tuesday

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were no changes to the team's Tuesday injury report when it comes to names or current designation.

Here's the full injury report:

Cobie Durant, CB - DNP (hamstring)



DeMarvion Overshown, LB - DNP (hamstring)



Drew Shelton, OT - DNP (hamstring)



Tyler Smith, OL - Limited (thumb)**



Alijah Clark, S - Full (ankle)



Tyler Goodson, RB - Full (ankle)



Malik Hooker, S - Full (forearm)



James Houston, OLB - Full (shoulder)



CeeDee Lamb, WR - Full (thigh)



Joey Porter Jr., CB - Full (ankle)



** - designated to return and in the 21-day window to return to practice

A lengthy injury report with multiple notable names certainly caught the attention of Dallas fans on Monday after the team's walkthrough. It's never fun to see CeeDee Lamb listed or new Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who made his Dallas debut against the Texans after arriving from the Pittsburg Steelers last week.

But in reality, Dallas is getting healthier after some major injury issues during the first four weeks.

NFL Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The health of Cowboys offensive guard Tyler Smith is one of the biggest pieces of positive injury news for Dallas headed into Week 5. He missed the first four games of the year after undergoing thumb surgery prior to the start of the season.

The Cowboys could look to bring him back against Tampa Bay or elect to sit him out for one more game before the team heads into Week 6 on extra rest. The latter might be the best option but it remains to be seen which direction Dallas will go.

The Cowboys and Buccaneers will kick off from AT&T Stadium on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CT.

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