Cowboys Injury Roundup: Two Key Players Eyeing Thursday Return

Injuries have been a major concern for the Dallas Cowboys this season, but they received some good news on Monday. The most encouraging news was the return of Tyler Smith, who was back on the practice field for the first time since having thumb surgery before the regular season.

Smith was placed on the IR and missed the first four games of the year. On Monday, Dallas opened his 21-day practice window, which allows him to return to practice. The team has 21 days to decide if they want to activate Smith, or place him on season-ending IR, but all signs are pointing to Smith making his debut on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Another player Dallas hopes to have back for Week 5 is linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who suffered a hamstring injury during their Week 1 loss to the New York Giants. While Smith was back on a limited basis, Overshown was unable to participate in practice. Here's a quick look at the injury report from Monday for the Cowboys.

Cowboys Monday injury report:

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cobie Durant, CB: DNP (Hamstring)

DeMarvion Overshown, LB: DNP (Hamstring)

Drew Shelton, OT: DNP (Hamstring)

Tyler Smith, G: Limited (Thumb)

Alijah Clark, S: Full (Ankle)

Tyler Goodson, RB: Full (Ankle)

Malik Hooker, S: Full (Forearm)

James Houston, OLB: Full (Shoulder)

CeeDee Lamb, WR: Full (Thigh)

Joey Porter Jr., CB: Full (Ankle)

Dallas has seen their offensive line play well, even without Smith. This past weekend, much of that was due to Tyler Guyton holding off two elite pass-rushers while Tyler Booker was one of the top-graded players from the game. Adding Smith back to the mix would be a huge plus.

Getting Overshown back would be a huge help for a defense that's hurting for playmakers. They recently got Malik Hooker back, and he was able to help the defense make just enough plays to leave Houston with a win.

Now, let's take a look at the injury report for their opponent in Week 5.

Buccaneers Monday injury report:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SirVocea Dennis, LB: DNP (Ankle/Foot)

Baker Mayfield, QB: DNP (Right Thumb)

Benjamin Morrison, CB: DNP (Quad)

Antoine Winfield Jr., S: DNP (Rib)

Ko Kieft, TE: Limited (Elbow)

Josiah Trotter, LB: Limited (Knee)

Rueben Bain Jr., OLB: Full (Groin/Shoulder)

Baker Mayfield is out in this one, as is Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay will turn to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, who made his first career start against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

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