Everything That Went Wrong For Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 Win Over Houston Texans

The Dallas Cowboys managed to barely escape Reliant Stadium with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday — and barely is certainly the right word.

The Cowboys had to mount a two-minute drive to re-take the lead late, and then a last-second Hail Mary from the Texans was literal inches away from being completed, which would have been especially devastating after the heartbreaking Week 3 loss.

While the Cowboys will certainly take the win, there's a lot to clean up. Here's everything that went wrong for Dallas in their Week 4 victory over Houston.

Rushing attack struggles

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams scored three times, but other than that there was nothing to write home about for the Cowboys' rushing attack.

Williams averaged just 3.3 yards per carry (and we're rounding up), and he's now averaging just 3.7 yards per carry this season.

Compare that to last season, when Williams averaged 4.8 yards per carry. Through four games, the Cowboys rank 25th in yards per game after ranking ninth last season.

Hopefully things will improve when Tyler Smith gets back, which could be as soon as this week. However, expecting one man to rectify poor blocking upfront might be expecting too much.

Poor coverage

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland runs out onto the pitch before the match REUTERS/Sergio Moraes REFILE - CORRECTING ID | REUTERS

The Cowboys' coverage was a roller coaster in Week 4.

Things started off really bad in the first quarter, settled down over the next two, and then got bad again in the fourth quarter, which allowed Houston to re-take the lead late.

DaRon Bland was especially bad while the Texans picked him on relentlessly. He faced seven targets and allowed five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.

Caleb Downs, Malik Hooker and Reddy Steward struggled in coverage, also.

Ultimately, C.J. Stroud finished 347 passing yards and found pay dirt twice.

It was great to see Joey Porter Jr. do his job and shut down one side of the field for Dallas, but there's still another side that needs to be tended to. Hopefully one of Shavon Revel, Cobie Durant or Ameer Speed can solve that issue moving forward because it doesn't look like Bland has what it takes.

Third down issues

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the sidelines during the second half against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys had a tough time sustaining drives against the Texans, with Dallas converting on just 5-of-14 third downs.

According to TeamRankings.com, that conversion rate (35.7%) would rank 20th in the NFL if it were the Cowboys' season-long rate. This showing was an outlier for Dallas, though, with the Cowboys ranking fourth (51.02%) in third-down rate in 2026.

Special teams gaffes

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys had yet another field goal blocked in Week 4, and Brandon Aubrey missed a field goal, also, but those weren't the only special teams issues the Cowboys had.

Texans returner Jaylin Noel ripped off a 53-yard return that gave Houston great field position, and the Texans went on to capitalize with a touchdown.

We don't know how the Cowboys will fix these issues, but we do know they need to figure it out.

Too many hits on Dak

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott was lucky to get out of Reliant Stadium in one piece.

The Cowboys signal-caller was hit a whopping 12 times by Texans defenders throughout the contest. Luckily, all he left with was a bandaged hand after getting stepped on.

Granted, the Texans have some ridiculously talented pass-rushers, but the Cowboys need to do a better job protecting Dak because, without him, this season would be cooked.

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