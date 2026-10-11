Do Dallas Cowboys Play Today? Schedule For Next Game vs Packers
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys are reeling after an embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last outing, and now the team will have to recover before returning to the field in a week.
Dallas fell on Thursday Night Football, so the team has a few extra days of rest before making a trip to Lambeau Field for Week 6 to take on the Green Bay Packers. It will be a crucial game for the Cowboys, as they look to bounce back and return to the win column.
We've put together a viewing guide for the frustrated fan base ahead of Sunday's slate of games, while we wait to see what version of the team shows up next.
As for the next time Cowboys Nation gets to watch the Cowboys in action, that will come once again in primetime, when Dallas faces the Packers on the road on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 18, on NBC and Peacock.
It's the second of three consecutive primetime games for the Cowboys, so hopefully there will be some progress with the team once again on the national stage.
Odds for the game have not been released, so we'll have to wait and see whether the Cowboys will be favored on the road or underdogs. Considering their last performance, it's hard to believe there would be any oddsmakers willing to back the 'Boys.
All of the information you need for next weekend's showdown between the Cowboys and Packers can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, October 18
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Venue: Lambeau Field
TV Info: NBC, Peacock
Betting odds are not currently available via DraftKings Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Broadcast Team
Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico
Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Sideline Reporters: Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung
Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay
Studio Team
Host: Maria Taylor
Analysts: Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, and Mike Tomlin
NFL Insider: Mike Florio
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez