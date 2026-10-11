Do Dallas Cowboys Play Today? Schedule For Next Game vs Packers

The Dallas Cowboys are reeling after an embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last outing, and now the team will have to recover before returning to the field in a week.

Dallas fell on Thursday Night Football, so the team has a few extra days of rest before making a trip to Lambeau Field for Week 6 to take on the Green Bay Packers. It will be a crucial game for the Cowboys, as they look to bounce back and return to the win column.

We've put together a viewing guide for the frustrated fan base ahead of Sunday's slate of games, while we wait to see what version of the team shows up next.

As for the next time Cowboys Nation gets to watch the Cowboys in action, that will come once again in primetime, when Dallas faces the Packers on the road on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 18, on NBC and Peacock.

Large helmets of the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals at the NFL Experience at Trafalgar Square. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's the second of three consecutive primetime games for the Cowboys, so hopefully there will be some progress with the team once again on the national stage.

Odds for the game have not been released, so we'll have to wait and see whether the Cowboys will be favored on the road or underdogs. Considering their last performance, it's hard to believe there would be any oddsmakers willing to back the 'Boys.

All of the information you need for next weekend's showdown between the Cowboys and Packers can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott motions to his team during the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, October 18

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Lambeau Field

TV Info: NBC, Peacock

Betting odds are not currently available via DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Broadcast Team

Peacock sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung conducts interviews after the 2024 NFL Sao Paolo Game at Neo Quimica Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico

Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline Reporters: Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung

Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay

Studio Team

Maria Taylor speaks at the Roger Goodell Press Conference at San Jose Convention Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Host: Maria Taylor

Analysts: Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, and Mike Tomlin

NFL Insider: Mike Florio

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