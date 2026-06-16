The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly showing interest in an edge rusher who recently played in the UFL.

According to James Larsen of UFL Newsroom, the Cowboys are hosting Birmingham Stallions outside linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi for a workout.

"The Dallas Cowboys are working out Birmingham Stallions OLB Olakunle Fatukasi today, per source," Larsen wrote on Monday.

The workout for Fatukasi comes just one day before the Cowboys take the field for their first practice of mandatory minicamp, which runs through June 20.

Olakunle Fatukasi scouting report

Former New England Patriots linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Fatukasi stands at 6-foot-1 and 248 pounds and the New York native played his college ball at Rutgers. He is the brother of current NFL player, Folorunso Fatukasi, who played with the Houston Texans last season and is a free agent right now.

In 2026 with the Stallions, Fatukasi earned a 90 overall defensive grade and notched two sacks, 23 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one pass break-up, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 16 defensive stops.

Fatukasi spent the 2025 campaign with the St. Louis Battlehawks, where he posted 18 combined tackles and one tackle for loss.

Prior to his stint in the UFL, Fatukasi spent some time in the NFL.

He was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 after the Bucs signed him following the draft. Fatukasi appeared in 13 games that season but played all of his snaps on special teams and finished with six total tackles.

Fatukasi managed to latch on with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 but appeared in just one game and once again played all of his snaps on special teams.

Fatukasi has also had cups of coffee with the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

Why Cowboys are interested in Fatukasi

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With Donovan Ezeiruaku expected to be sidelined until training camp, the Cowboys could use another body at edge rusher for minicamp, hence the team giving Fatukasi a look.

But even if he's signed, Fatukasi will be lucky to make it to the end of training camp. The best-case scenario for the Rutgers product is eventually earning a spot on the practice squad.

That's because Dallas has quite the crowded edge rushers room with a group that consists of Ezeiruaku, Rashan Gary, Malachi Lawrence, Sam Williams, Marist Liufau and James Houston.

If the Cowboys do end up signing Fatukasi, we'll probably hear about it in the next day or so.