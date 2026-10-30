DeMarvion Overshown Believes Dallas Cowboys Poised To Break 30-Year Curse

The Dallas Cowboys got off to a slow start to the 2026-27 NFL season, but the team now finds itself with an opportunity to string together a winning streak as we enter November.

Dallas is preparing to host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Week 8, before making a trip to face the struggling Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. If all goes well for the Cowboys, the team could find itself riding a three-game winning streak entering the NFL trade deadline.

That would position the team to make a move to improve the roster, and potentailly set Dallas up for a postseason run.

With the defense getting healthy in a wide-open NFC East, star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown appears confident that the team will be able to overcome its past demons and end the dreaded 30-year NFC Championship and Super Bowl drought.

Overshown, who made a splash in his return to the field during Monday night's win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, recently stopped by The White House podcast to chat it up with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, where he shared his confidence with "The Playmaker."

DeMarvion Overshown Vows That Cowboys Are Ready To Win

DeMarvion Overshown says the Dallas Cowboys will make the NFC Championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/yXWBm9Btj8 — DrippysWrld⁶𓅓✭ (@HoodiDowns) October 29, 2026

"How real is that goal this year of winning a championship? Now, D-Mo, you know, listen, I see your beautiful long hair that you got on your head," Irvin joked while asking about the title aspirations.

"I got my beautiful long hair. I want to keep it. And I need y'all to get to a championship game in order for me to keep it. And should I say goodbye to my locks or can I hold on to them?"

Overshown responded, "Hold on to them, big bro. I'm telling you, I'm telling you right now, like, we got it. We already done laid it out.We done laid out the format. We was like, f*ck, we ain't start off good, but we looking at our division like, sh*t, we got them. We can take this. And it's at the point, man, we going to get in however we get in. And whoever face us at that point, y'all going to have to bring y'all best.

"Because at this point, we not accepting nothing less but our best. It can't be no more, oh, yeah, we got another week to get this going. No, we already know. Come November, If you ain't winning football games, December not going to be a happy time for you. So, sh*t, I want to enjoy my Christmas. I want to have a good New Year's. And that's playing winning football."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overshown tweaked his hamstring in the season-opening loss to the New York Giants, but made a triumphant return in Week 7. Overshown came through with a team-high six total tackles, two passes defensed, one tackle for a loss, and a crucial interception.

When Overshown is at the top of his game, he's one of the most dynamic linebackers in the league. He just needs to stay healthy.

And if he can, the Cowboys defense goes a long way toward improving, which is what the team will need if they want to make the deep postseason run that Overshown believes they can make.

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