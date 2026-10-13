DeMarvion Overshown Gives Details on Cowboys' Defensive Team Meeting to Address Issues

The Dallas Cowboys are now in the team meeting phase of their struggles, at least on the defensive side of the ball.

Through five games, the Cowboys' unit has not been up to snuff — and that's putting it nicely. Dallas ranks 21st against the pass, 32nd against the run, 26th in points allowed and 31st in total yards.

So much for that defensive overhaul. Despite dumping a bunch of resources into a new defensive coordinator and several players, Dallas' unit is just as bad, if not worse, than it was in 2025.

With that being apparent to anyone with a pulse, including the Cowboys themselves, the defense got together to hash out problems the team is seeing thus far in 2026.

On Monday, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who has not played in a game since Week 1 because of a hamstring injury, provided details of the defensive team meeting.

“Look at ourselves in a mirror. We put what we wanted our standard to be... on the board," Overshown said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "We went bullet point by bullet point: Are we holding up to this? Are we being this? As a unit, how can we get closer? What is it?"

“Just hearing from all of us. It really wasn’t like a fire drill conversation. It was more so what can I do to help you? What do I expect from you on Sundays or even Monday walkthroughs?

“We got to talk to each other like that because the ship is only going to go as far as the weakest person on the boat. So as long as we all in this together, I think we’re going to be great. I know we’re gonna be great," Overshown added.

Will this actually help?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I am skeptical, at best.

It's definitely good to see the Cowboys getting together to figure this thing out, but it's going to take more than team meetings and words to fix the broken ship that is the defense. In fact, it might take an act of God at this point.

The Cowboys have issues at every level of the defense. Those issues range from communication problems, to disappointing play from established players, to a lack of talent, to poor coaching, to injuries.

It's really the entire gamut of everything that can plague a defense, which is why things feel so bleak.

Jerry Jones can talk all he wants about adding another player in a trade, but the Cowboys are more than just one player away from getting on track. It's going to take a whole team effort.

Unfortunately, we're not sure the Cowboys have the players and coach to turn things around.

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