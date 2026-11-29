The Dallas Cowboys' season is falling apart at the seams after the team's humiliating Thanksgiving Day collapse against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. When it's all said and done, the loss could have been the final nail in the coffin for the Cowboys' season.

Dallas' defense allowed the biggest comeback in Thanksgiving history. It was just the latest example of how far the team has to go, whether it's Christian Parker or Mike Pettine calling the plays. Then there is Brian Schottenheimer, who seemingly has no control of the team and is on thin ice.

But while the franchise is in turmoil, there is still another game for the team before its bye week, so the team will need to get past its Thanksgiving embarrassment sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, it won't be easy, because the Cowboys' next game is against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football on December 7 to wrap up Week 13.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold after the game at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As you would expect, the Cowboys enter Week 13 as strong 6-point underdogs on the road, but as we've learned with the team throughout the season, the lines won't reflect how the action plays out. Dallas has been huge favorite over the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles throughout the first three months of the season, and completely blew every game.

Let's see if the Cowboys can be on the right side of an upset before the bye.

All of the information you need to catch next week's Monday Night Football showdown against the Seahawks can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks TV Info & Betting Odds

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen after a play at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Monday, December 7, 2026

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: Lumen Field

TV Info: ESPN/ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+

Betting Odds: Cowboys +6 | O/U: 51.5

Moneyline: Cowboys +224 | Seahawks -272

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporters)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Following next week's primetime clash, the Cowboys will get their much-needed bye week. It hasn't been pretty and the season is holding on by a thread, so we'll have to see where the team stands before and after Monday Night Football in Week 13.

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