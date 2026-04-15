While finding contributors during the first-round of the NFL draft is the expectation, finding them late is how true depth is built.

For the Dallas Cowboys, they've been rather consistent throughout the draft. They've built much of their roster through the draft, even finding their franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, in Round 4 during the 2016 draft.

As impressive as it is to find a franchise player in Round 4, it's even more satisfying to find stars late in the draft. Dallas has been able to do this as well, with these five players selected in Round 5 and beyond being some of their greatest finds.

Anthony Brown, CB: Round 6, 2016 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown in action during the game against the New York Giants. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas hit on several picks in the 2016 NFL draft, which makes it easy to forget about Anthony Brown. The Purdue product was selected 189th overall, leaving him with a literal chip on his shoulder.

Despite sporting one of the league's worst (or maybe best?) tattoos of all-time, Brown adapted quickly to the league, starting nine games as a rookie. He ended up playing in the NFL for eight seasons, seven of which were in Dallas.

Brown appeared in 96 games with 69 starts and recorded 324 tackles, 59 pass deflections, and nine interceptions.

Patrick Crayton, WR: Round 7, 2004 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Patrick Crayton scores a touchdown ahead of St. Louis Rams safety Oshiomogho Atogwe. | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

A product of Northwestern Oklahoma State, Patrick Crayton switched from quarterback to wide receiver and carved out an eight-year career at the position. Six of those seasons were spent with the Cowboys, where he was a consistent WR3 option for Tony Romo.

Crayton had 196 receptions for 2,888 yards with 23 touchdowns in Dallas, as well as 1,291 yards and two touchdowns as a punt returner. His best campaign was in 2007 when he had 697 yards and seven touchdowns on 50 receptions. That's much more production than most teams expect with such a late selection.

DaRon Bland, CB: Round 5, 2022 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In 2022, the Cowboys selected 167th overall in Round 5. The Fresno State product burst onto the scene with five interceptions as a rookie. He followed that up with one of the best campaigns in Cowboys history, recording nine interceptions and five interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Bland has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, but secured a four-year, $92 million extension with $50 million guaranteed in 2025. He enters the 2026 season as the team's top corner, proving to be well worth the investment made in the draft.

Jay Ratliff, DT: Round 7, 2005 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys nose tackle Jay Ratliff celebrates making a tackle during the game against the Cleveland Browns. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-4 and 303 pounds, Jay Ratliff was seen as an undersized defensive tackle, which was part of the reason he was still on the board in Round 7. The Cowboys selected him with the 224th overall pick and intended to play him at defensive end in their 3-4 scheme.

He ended up replacing an injured Jason Ferguson at nose tackle in 2007 and blossomed into a star. Despite being undersized for that position, he was a disruptive force due to his speed and power. He made four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2008-2011, recording 19 sacks during that stretch.

Ratliff played eight seasons in Dallas, finishing with 231 tackles, 27 sacks, and 13 fumble recoveries.

Roger Staubach, QB: Round 10, 1964 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach in action against the Los Angeles Rams. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

When the league had fewer teams, the NFL draft went on much longer. That's how one of the greatest players in franchise history was selected in the 10th round back in 1964. Due to military commitments, Staubach didn't join the team until 1969, but he proved to be well worth the wait.

Staubach led the team to two Super Bowl wins and became known for his ability to lead the Cowboys to comeback victories in the process. That earned him the nickname "Captain Comeback," and his military background endeared him to fans around the world.

To this day, Staubach is one of the more beloved figures to ever wear the star, and is still their greatest late-round selection of all-time.

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