Cowboys' Dak Prescott adds to franchise record book against Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to deliver a Christmas Day bonus to their passionate and loyal fanbase.

Though Dallas doesn't have an opportunity to make the playoffs, the Cowboys can finish the season with a pair of NFC East wins.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott has made it clear that throwing in the towel on the final two games hasn't crossed his mind.

Prescott has dealt with injuries in recent years, including a hamstring ailment that kept him out for the last eight games of the 2024 season.

Prescott is putting together a notable campaign, crossing 4,000 passing yards for the fourth time and setting a few franchise records in the process.

Dak Prescott Sets Another Dallas Cowboys' Record

On the opening drive against the Commanders, Prescott entrenched himself further in the Cowboys' record books.

Prescott started 0-for-4 on the first possession, including an underthrown deep ball to CeeDee Lamb that could've resulted in a touchdown. He finally connected on a 19-yard pass to George Pickens and followed that up with a short throw to Jake Ferguson as Dallas struck first blood.

His completion to Pickens, Prescott's fifth attempt of the game, was a notable one. The throw moved Prescott ahead of legendary quarterback Troy Aikman for the most passing attempts (4,716) in franchise history.

Prescott was able to accomplish the feat in just his tenth season, compared to 12 for Aikman. The modern NFL is obviously more skewed towards the pass compared to the era that Aikman played in.

Aikman was also able to guide Dallas to its three most recent Super Bowls. Prescott is still looking to make an NFC Championship appearance, and he'll have to wait at least another year.

Earlier this season, Prescott set a new Cowboys record for all-time passing yards, and he previously broke the mark for touchdown passes in a single season.

Prescott still has an opportunity to lead the league in passing yards, depending on how he performs in the final two games.

