Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said his team would cast a wide net while searching for their next defensive coordinator, and that's exactly what they've done.

The Cowboys have been kicking the tires on some of the top passing game coordinators in the game such as Jim Leonhard of the Denver Broncos and Christian Parker of the Philadelphia Eagles. They've also interviewed understudies for a couple of elite defensive coordinators.

That includes Cleveland Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda and Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator Daronte Jones. Banda has been working alongside Super Bowl winner Jim Schwartz, while Jones has been the right-hand man for Brian Flores.

This strategy could be paying off as the Cowboys have apparently come away impressed with Jones, who was initially a dark-horse candidate for the job. Not only were they pleased with how prepared and detailed he was, but they believe Jones has the ability to be a defensive mastermind.

While Jones has spent the past three seasons with Flores, he also has ties to a former Dallas defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer. Jones was the defensive backs coach in 2020 for the Vikings, while Zimmer was the head coach.

He then headed to LSU, where he spent one season as their defensive coordinator before returning to Minnesota under a new staff.

The Cowboys were happy with Jones during the virtual interview and have set up an in-person meeting with him on Saturday.

Jones was part of Vikings' team that was second in pass defense this year. Dallas, on the other hand, was last at 32nd in yards surrendered through the air. His work was on full display late in the year when the Vikings shut down the Dallas offense in the second half of their 34-26 win in Week 15.

Dallas will continue to meet with candidates, but it appears as though Jones could be a legit candidate.

