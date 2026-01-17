Cowboys veteran makes it clear who he wants as new defensive coordinator

After an awful season on defense, the Dallas Cowboys are continuing the process of finding a new defensive coordinator.

Dallas officially fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Jan. 6, less than a year after he was hired by the team.

The search has included interviews for candidates within The Star and around the league, as the front office is clearly doing its due diligence in hopes of turning things around on that side of the ball.

MORE: Noteworthy NFL playoff rule could impact Cowboys' defensive coordinator search

But as the process continues, one Cowboys veteran is making it clear who he wants to see take over the reins.

Solomon Thomas Gives Vote of Approval for Aaron Whitecotton

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton rushes ahead of Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While speaking to the media recently at a charity event, Cowboys veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas said that defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton is "the man for the job."

"He's been amazing to me," Thomas said, per the team website. "Every d-line I've been on, we've been great under him. He commands intensity, he commands greatness, he has a high standard for us that he doesn't bend on ever. Whether it's Week 1 or Week 17 and you're not going to the playoffs, he holds us to the same standard every day."

MORE: Cowboys defensive coordinator search adds in-person interview with division rival

" ... I definitely believe he's the man for the job, a man who could do it, and a man who would dominate in his first year," Thomas continued.

Thomas has spent the last four years with Whitecotton, three in the Meadowlands with the New York Jets and this season with the Cowboys. Time will tell if he's the guy Dallas wants to turn things around or if the Cowboys will look elsewhere.

Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cowboys' 2026 mock draft lands national champ LB, DB with 'Honey Badger' aura

What defensive scheme makes most sense for Cowboys right now?

Dallas Cowboys rank higher than expected on NFL misery index

Cowboys taking rare approach in DC search, could make franchise history

Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson named finalist for prestigious NFL award