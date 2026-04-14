Cowboys Insider Believes Dallas Won't Draft Rueben Bain For Unavoidable Reason

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most fascinating teams heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, with uncertainty about how they will approach the first round. With two first-round picks at their disposal, the team has several options.

One option that has been gaining steam is a potential trade into the top 10, with names like Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, and Rueben Bain Jr. all among the options being named.

The Ohio State trio of Reese, Downs, and Styles are among the most highly sought after defensive playmakers in this year's draft, while Bain is undeniably disruptive but has some major, unavoidable concerns.

There have been discussions about how Bain's arm length could impact his draft status, while a recent report also linked the former Hurricanes star to a fatal 2024 car accident. Bain's charge of careless driving was dropped following the accident, and teams were reportedly aware of the situation and gathering info, but it surfaced less than two weeks before the draft.

Rueben Bain Jr.'s 2024 Incident

Miami Hurricanes star Rueben Bain Jr. against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football National Championship | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bain incident appeared to come out of nowhere, but it was something that was known to league insiders and those heavily involved in the draft process. Some believe it is a non-issue, while Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus notes some teams were not happy with the answers he provided.

"Teams really weren't too happy with the way that he was, you know, when the question was posed that he was giving them answers to, you know, why and how and all those things. They were also worried about some potential backlash of maybe this thing reopening and a lawsuit once again being, you know, something that once he signed this contract," Broaddus said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "This was clearly a black cloud that was hanging over this kid's head throughout the whole process here."

"So, you know, it's something that, like I say, we were kind of starting to hear some things, you know, from scouts and stuff that we were talking to that this thing was going to happen. potentially something that he was going to have to answer to. To be honest with you, I'm surprised it's held this long."

But while the report of Bain's accident raised some additional concerns, the bigger issue Bain has to deal with is the question about his arm length. The biggest question for Cowboys Nation, however, is would the team draft him if he is available on draft night?

Rueben Bain May Not Be in the Cards For Dallas

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Broaddus went on to share his thoughts on whether the Cowboys would actually roll the dice on Bain if he were on the board because he fills a position of need, but it looks like his God-given arm length could be a deciding factor.

"Dallas needs a pass rusher. Do I think they'll take him? I don't think that they would. Teams get so locked in on measurables and you know he's an outlier and nobody's ever had these kinds of arms or arm length and been drafted and you know that's That's kind of what teams do. They get locked in, and they don't want to change," Broaddus said.

If the Cowboys pass on Bain at No. 12 overall, it could prove to be a costly mistake. Of course, if Dallas has the opportunity to trade up and select a player like Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles, all would be forgiven.

But, if Dallas stands firm at No. 12 and Bain falls on draft day, it is going to be a difficult decision. Dallas needs help at every level of the defense, but if they believe Bain will not elevate the unit as a whole, it's going to be a decision that could leave a sour taste in a lot of fans' mouths.

Whatever Dallas ultimately decides to do won't matter if it pays off on the field, but the team is not in a position to miss with this year's first round selections.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —