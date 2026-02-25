Cowboys Insider Dismisses Idea of Trading 2026 First-Round Draft Pick

The Dallas Cowboys enter the NFL offseason with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, thanks to the trade of Micah Parsons before the regular season.

With an arsenal of picks in Round 1, there has been a growing discussion about the best approach for the team with its multiple picks.

In a recent mailbag on the Cowboys' official website, longtime team insider Mickey Spagnola was asked whether the team should trade one of its first-round selections, and whether that move should happen before or during the draft.

Spagnola got a laugh out of the question, and dismissed the idea that the Cowboys should make an aggressive move up in the draft order.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and EVP Stephen Jones during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Uh, that is a pretty funny giggle. Heck no, you don't trade either of those first round picks now. No way. First of all, those picks are much more valuable during the draft when teams become more desperate if they see a player they just must have – what if it's a quarterback – and you are in front of them," Spagnola wrote. "WHy you'd have 'em hostage, and if a QB the price goes up. Plus, you don't trade those picks now because what if a player you least expect is falling to you in the first round and you already traded that pick away? You'd kick yourself for a premature move.

"And the only way you would trade down in the first round anyway, and first, depending on how far, you would need to have a range of first-round picks still on the board that you wouldn't mind ending up with. But thanks anyway for the giggle."

With the amount of holes the Cowboys have on the defensive side of the ball, which is evident at all three levels, the smart move is for Dallas to stay put. With a deep class full of defensive talent, the team has an opportunity to land two immediate impact players.

It's going to be interesting to see how everything plays out in the coming months, especially if the Las Vegas Raiders decide to actively shop superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby leaves the field after a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The opportunity for Dallas to improve is right there, so let's just hope the front office doesn't blow it.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.