Legendary NFL WR Sends Strong Mess on Cowboys’ George Pickens

Torry Holt knows what it takes to be a dominant NFL wide receiver. The seven-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion was one of the best in the league during his career, and he believes Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens has what it takes to be just as impactful.

While speaking with Kay Adams on Up & Adams, Holt said Pickens is unbelievably talented and a freak of nature. He added, however, that he wants to see more situational awareness from Pickens.

When asked to elaborate, Holt said he wants Pickens to lock in at all times, saying if he can grow up, he can become one of the best in the NFL.

“Lock in all the time. Know the situation. Be aware of what's going on. Grow up, in a sense, is basically what I'm saying. I would like to see George grow up more, take accountability of his actions, become a pro down after down after down, year after year after year,” Holt said.

“He has the physical ability. He's got somebody in Dak that can get it to him. I just want to see George, whether he's in Dallas or somewhere else, I just want to see him grow up and really take that next step as one of the dominant receivers in the National Football League.”

Torry Holt on George Pickens’ future

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adams said Pickens is likely to get the franchise tag, but noted that’s just the beginning of the negotiations. She then asked Holt his opinion on what happens with Pickens.

MORE: How Much Cap Space Can Cowboys Free Up for 2026 NFL Free Agency?

Holt said the right thing for both sides is to keep working together. He thinks keeping Pickens and CeeDee Lamb together would be huge for the Cowboys, but also added that staying in Dallas is what’s best for Pickens as well.

“So I think that the Cowboys should do the right thing, and George should also do the right thing by growing up, showing a level of maturity, staying there, and becoming a really good dominant wide receiver in our league.”

