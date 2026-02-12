How Much Cap Space Can Cowboys Free Up for 2026 NFL Free Agency?
In this story:
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has hinted that he could be more active in free agency this offseason than he has in recent years. Admitting, finally, that his approach isn’t working, Jones seems ready to make some moves and chase a title.
The only problem is that Dallas enters the season strapped for cap space. According to Over The Cap, the Cowboys are nearly $30 million over the limit. That means they have to get some work done before re-signing their own free agents, let alone chasing anyone from the outside.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb Spotted With Potential Cowboys Free Agent Target
The good news, however, is that no team can free up space than than Dallas. Also according to OTC, the Cowboys can create $131 million to work with through simple restructures.
A simple restructure is a cap-management tool that allows a team to convert a portion of the player’s salary into a bonus. Turning this into immediate cash allows them to spread the hit out over the remaining life of the deal. Oftentimes, teams have voided years worked into contracts to allow such flexibility.
Which restructures will the Cowboys make?
The primary deals the Cowboys can restructure to create more space belong to quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard Tyler Smith, defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Quinnen Williams, and cornerback DaRon Bland.
MORE: Cowboys' 2026 Worst-Case Scenario May Center on George Pickens
Prescott’s would free up the most space, with the team being able to drop his cap number from $74 million to $43 million. That $31 million would get them under the cap, while the remainder of the restructures would offer flexibility in free agency.
Lamb’s restructure would open up $19 million whole Smith’s would free up $17.6 million.
Dallas could create even more wiggle room by extending players such as Kenny Clark, who is in the final year of his deal and set to count for $21.5 million against the cap. This is all without discussing potential cap casualties, such as Logan Wilson or Terence Steele. Simply put, the Cowboys have the means to do anything they want to this offseason.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Todd McShay 2026 Mock Draft Lands Cowboys Unexpected 'Game-Wrecking' Picks
Key 2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL Offseason Dates & Events
Dallas Cowboys' Way-Too-Early 2027 Super Bowl Odds Released
Cowboys Land in Terrible Spot in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings
Former Dallas Cowboys Who Won Super Bowl 60 With Seattle Seahawks
Meet KayDianna Garza: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.