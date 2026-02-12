How Much Cap Space Can Cowboys Free Up for 2026 NFL Free Agency?

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has hinted that he could be more active in free agency this offseason than he has in recent years. Admitting, finally, that his approach isn’t working, Jones seems ready to make some moves and chase a title.

The only problem is that Dallas enters the season strapped for cap space. According to Over The Cap, the Cowboys are nearly $30 million over the limit. That means they have to get some work done before re-signing their own free agents, let alone chasing anyone from the outside.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb Spotted With Potential Cowboys Free Agent Target

The good news, however, is that no team can free up space than than Dallas. Also according to OTC, the Cowboys can create $131 million to work with through simple restructures.

How much cap space could each NFL team free up with simple restructures?



1. DAL $131M

2. DET $128M

3. KC $109M

...

32. PHI $0.2M 😅



Data: @Jason_OTC (02/11/2026)

A simple restructure converts payments into prorated signing bonuses spread over the remaining years of the… pic.twitter.com/knNG9kAbzB — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) February 11, 2026

A simple restructure is a cap-management tool that allows a team to convert a portion of the player’s salary into a bonus. Turning this into immediate cash allows them to spread the hit out over the remaining life of the deal. Oftentimes, teams have voided years worked into contracts to allow such flexibility.

Which restructures will the Cowboys make?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The primary deals the Cowboys can restructure to create more space belong to quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard Tyler Smith, defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Quinnen Williams, and cornerback DaRon Bland.

MORE: Cowboys' 2026 Worst-Case Scenario May Center on George Pickens

Prescott’s would free up the most space, with the team being able to drop his cap number from $74 million to $43 million. That $31 million would get them under the cap, while the remainder of the restructures would offer flexibility in free agency.

Lamb’s restructure would open up $19 million whole Smith’s would free up $17.6 million.

Dallas could create even more wiggle room by extending players such as Kenny Clark, who is in the final year of his deal and set to count for $21.5 million against the cap. This is all without discussing potential cap casualties, such as Logan Wilson or Terence Steele. Simply put, the Cowboys have the means to do anything they want to this offseason.

New Todd McShay 2026 Mock Draft Lands Cowboys Unexpected 'Game-Wrecking' Picks

Key 2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL Offseason Dates & Events

Dallas Cowboys' Way-Too-Early 2027 Super Bowl Odds Released

Cowboys Land in Terrible Spot in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings

Former Dallas Cowboys Who Won Super Bowl 60 With Seattle Seahawks