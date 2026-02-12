Cowboys Upcoming Free Agents: All 22 Players Ranked by Importance to Re-Sign

The NFL Free Agency period is only about a month away from kicking off. March will be a critical stretch for the Dallas Cowboys as the franchise looks to add talent, along with keeping some big names with the team.

The Cowboys have multiple free agents to prioritize in their pecking order, including wide receiver George Pickens, running back Javonte Williams, and kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Dallas Cowboys On SI ranked the team's 22 free agents by importance ahead of the action.

1. George Pickens, Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pickens developed into a breakout star for the Cowboys after the franchise acquired him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished top-5 in the league in receiving, making plenty of plays alongside CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Though it'll take a hefty contract to keep Pickens, Dallas appears to be willing to do whatever it takes, even if it comes down to utilizing the franchise tag.

2. Javonte Williams, Running Back

Williams had the most productive season of his career after coming to Dallas as a free agent. He's earned a raise, and now it's up to the Cowboys to pay up. Williams was a key piece on one of the most productive offenses in the league.

3. Brandon Aubrey, Kicker

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Aubrey is the best kicker in the NFL; that much isn't really up for debate. He's been a consistent cog for the Cowboys over the last three years. Dallas won't be letting Aubrey go anywhere, and it helps that he's a restricted free agent.

4. Jadeveon Clowney, Defensive End

Clowney signed with the Cowboys shortly after the franchise traded Micah Parsons. In his 12th year in the league, he recorded 8.5 sacks, the third-most in a single season in his career. Clowney totaled a career-high three sacks in his final outing of the campaign. He was one of the few pass-rushers to show up.

5. Donovan Wilson, Safety

Wilson has been a consistent starter for the majority of his seven seasons in Dallas. With a retool coming on defense, it makes sense for the Cowboys to keep some continuity.

6. Brock Hoffman, Offensive Lineman

Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Hoffman has been a familiar face in the Cowboys' lineup over the last four seasons, appearing in 54 games and making 16 starts. He's shown off versatility, stepping in at multiple positions when injuries pop up. It would make sense to keep him around at the right price, which is possible since Hoffman is a restricted free agent.

7. T.J. Bass, Offensive Lineman

Bass was listed as Dallas' backup right guard in 2025. He appeared in 16 games and started a combined five games at both guard spots. Bass is a nice depth piece to hold onto over a long season.

8. Dante Fowler, Defensive End

Fowler rejoined the Cowboys in free agency after a breakout season with the Commanders. He didn't live up to expectations, posting three sacks and four tackles for loss in 17 games. Fowler still can be a productive pass-rusher in spurts and could produce in a specific role.

9. Malik Davis, Running Back

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Davis stepped into the RB2 role behind Javonte Williams for most of the year. In his final appearance of the season, he posted a career-high 103 rushing yards against the Washington Commanders. Davis is valuable to have around in the backfield. Plus, he's a restricted free agent, so the Cowboys should be able to keep him if that's what the franchise desires.

10. Reddy Steward, Cornerback

Steward began to see more playing time late in the season as injuries piled up. Though his performance was inconsistent, Steward is still only 24 years old.

11. Payton Turner, Defensive End

Turner signed with the Cowboys in free agency last year but was placed on IR before the season kicked off. He totaled 23.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks over his four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

12. Juanyeh Thomas, Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Thomas missed the last stretch of the season due to a chronic migraine issue. There is still some potential to tap as he goes into his fourth year with the team. Thomas could reach his ceiling with Christian Parker taking over on defense.

13. Hakeem Adeniji, Offensive Lineman

Adeniji signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after spending time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, and Cleveland Browns. He was the backup right tackle on the depth chart.

14. Kenneth Murray, Linebacker

The Cowboys traded a sixth-round pick to acquire Murray last year. The move didn't work out as he was arguably the worst player on a defense that struggled across the board.

15. Miles Sanders, Running Back

Sanders was expected to make an impact for Dallas last season. However, he was sidelined after just four games. He recorded over 1,200 yards on the ground in 2022 but has failed to reach 500 yards in each of the last three years. Sanders appears to be trending in the wrong direction.

16. Jack Sanborn, Linebacker

Sanborn started in five games before going down with a season-ending groin injury.

17. Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reacts after making a first down against the Washington Commanders | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Tolbert was essentially replaced by Ryan Flournoy, who was one of the bright stories for the Cowboys last season. The veteran pass-catcher had his playing time wane, and it seems unlikely he's back.

18. C.J. Goodwin, Cornerback

Goodwin has remained with the Cowboys since 2018. He's contributed on defense and made an impact on special teams.

19. Sam Williams, Defensive End

Coming off a season where he tore his ACL and MCL, Williams didn't have much of an impact for the Cowboys.

20. Corey Ballentine, Cornerback

Ballentine has had a well-traveled journey at the professional level. He saw action in five games with the Cowboys but only totaled two tackles.

21. Robert Jones, Offensive Lineman

Jones missed the entirety of the season after breaking a bone in his neck during training camp.

22. Josh Butler, Cornerback

Butler spent most of the campaign on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster but suffered a torn ACL late in the season. That puts his availability in doubt going into the offseason.

