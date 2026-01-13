Dallas Cowboys insider shares perfect strategy for 2026 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL offseason is in full swing, with a mission to correct issues on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Dallas ranked last in the league in passing defense, at No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, the second-most in the league behind the New York Jets, who failed to record an interception in 2025.

MORE: New Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands defensive support on multiple levels

One opportunity to address those issues will come in the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Cowboys have two first-round picks, and one man who knows the team more than most, Bryan Broaddus, discussed a perfect draft strategy to address those issues.

"I think I'm going to draft a corner at 12 and stretch the edges to 20... [Rueben] Bain, [David] Bailey, [Akheem] Mesidor, [Cashius] Howell. I'm thinking these corners might be better players or might be higher-rated players on my stack than some of the edges. And so what I'm going to do is I'm going to stretch this thing," Broaddus said.

"I'm going to think I'm going to get some pretty damn good value for an edge at 20 instead of maybe having to pick one that I'm not totally sure about. I mean, I love Bain. I love Bailey. I think I have less questions about Delane and guys like that. I know [Jermod] McCoy's injury, so I think the Cowboys would probably take Delane over McCoy. But I think that this edge group probably stretches a little bit longer than what the corner room stretches."

MORE: The Dallas Cowboys have an obvious offseason problem to solve

Whatever direction the Cowboys ultimately go, it would be a major win for the team if it could land elite talent on the edge and at cornerback. It will come down to what players are available when the team is officially on the clock.

The Cowboys currently hold the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

