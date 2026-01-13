New Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands defensive support on multiple levels

The Dallas Cowboys enter the NFL offseason preparing for a complete overhaul on the defensive side of the ball. After firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the team will need to find a new man to man the ship.

Once a new defensive coordinator is in place, the team can begin adding talent that fits into the new scheme, and they will have a chance to bring in some young talent to mold in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dallas currently holds the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks in the spring.

As draft season kicks into full swing, Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News shared a first-round mock draft that gives the Cowboys some much-needed reinforcements on defense.

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane celebrates with safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) after a play against the Clemson Tigers | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

With the first pick, Dallas addresses its issues on the edge of the defensive line by adding a player who can get after the quarterback, but is also staunch against the run. Then, the attention turns to the team's dreadful secondary.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the team's latest first-round draft projections can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Keldric Faulk, defensive end, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys need to find some help for Donovan Ezeiruaku, who had a stellar rookie campaign. Adding a well-rounded defensive end like Faulk would give the team a presence it has missed since trading Micah Parsons and parting ways with DeMarcus Lawrence.

"The Cowboys must address their pass rush again early after trading Micah Parsons. Faulk is a natural dominant force against the run and has high upside in getting to the quarterback," Iyer noted.

During his junior campaign, Faulk recorded 39 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane intercepts the pass of Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik at Memorial Stadium | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys' pass defense ranked dead last in the league, allowing the second-most touchdowns behind only the New York Jets, who failed to record an interception in 2025. The team desperately needs reinforcements in the secondary.

"The Cowboys got tired of Trevon Diggs' inconsistency and need to have a sound, well-rounded cornerback who can handle different kinds of coverage for what will be a new-look defense minus fired coordinator Matt Eberflus," Iyer writes. "Delane can deliver that with high shutdown potential to complement DaRon Bland."

Delane spent the first three years of his college career at Virginia Tech before transferring to LSU in 2025. This season, Delane recorded 45 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, and two interceptions.

