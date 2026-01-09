Cowboys set up first 3 interviews with defensive coordinator candidates

The Dallas Cowboys have started to reach out to candidates for their open defensive coordinator position. They requested to meet with four different coaches, with three set to interview.

According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas will meet with Denver Broncos pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard, Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, and Cleveland Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda.

MORE: Cowboys expected to go 'big-name' hunting for next defensive coordinator

The Cowboys also asked to meet with Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, but the Falcons denied their request. ESPN's Todd Archer said Ulbrich is still under contract with the Falcons, and they may retain him depending on their choice for head coach. If their new hire doesn't retain Ulbrich, Dallas could revisit him as an option.

Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for the three candidates, the big name is Leonhard. Currently the defensive pass game coordinator for Denver, Leonhard helped lead an elite defense that led the NFL in sacks and held opposing teams without a touchdown five times this year.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer knows Leonhard well, with the former defensive back playing for the New York Jets while Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer recently praised Leonhard for the way he communicates and teaches the game.

Cowboys have a theme in mind with interview requests

Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones against the Los Angeles Rams. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leonhard, Jones, and Banda all have two things in common. One is their expertise in coaching defensive backs and helping build strong pass defenses. The other is that they work with excellent mentors.

MORE: Infamous Dallas Cowboys fan rips Jerry Jones' Super Bowl delusions

In Denver, Leonhard works with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is one of the top defensive play-callers in the league. Jones is on staff with Brian Flores, a former head coach who is expected to be in high demand. Flores could even be in consideration for the coordinator position in Dallas if he doesn't take one of the head coaching positions.

As for Banda, he's a highly-respected assistant for Jim Schwartz, another excellent coordinator who helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl following the 2014 season.

Dallas had no answers for the aerial attack in 2025, and it's clear with these requests that they want someone who can fix this weakness.

Cleveland Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda addresses the media during minicamp. | Nate Ulrich / USA TODAY NETWORK

Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

Cowboys' 2026 strength of schedule opens door for bounceback campaign

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates