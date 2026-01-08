3 dream Dallas Cowboys prospects for 2026 NFL Draft

All the attention right now for the Dallas Cowboys is being focused on their defensive coordinator vacancy. After just one season, Matt Eberflus was relieved of his position, and the Cowboys must now find a coach who can turn that unit around.

While Eberflus had his flaws, he's not solely to blame for the struggles. Injuries and a lack of talent at key spots led to many of the struggles, which is why the Cowboys are expected to use their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft on defenders.

With that in mind, here's a look at three players who have a chance to be selected by Dallas. Landing any of the three would serve as a dream fit for the rebuilding defense.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles reacts in the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Arvell Reese would be a true dream for the Cowboys, but he’s going to be gone long before they’re on the clock. That said, another Ohio State linebacker would be an ideal fit.

Sonny Styles is a converted safety who has excellent coverage skills and sideline-to-sideline speed. He’s effective on the blitz and is a physical tackler who would be an excellent addition next to DeMarvion Overshown.

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey against the Arizona State Sun Devils. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas needs to find their next elite pass rusher and David Bailey could be that guy. The Texas Tech defender exploded with 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

He has an incredible first step and while he’s not going to be a top-tier run-stuffer, he won’t be a liability either. Playing on the Cowboys’ line which suddenly has three starting-caliber defensive tackles would also afford Bailey plenty of one-on-ones, which he can typically win.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While many mock drafts have Caleb Downs off the board by the time the Cowboys are on the clock, Todd McShay predicts he will be there for the taking at No. 12 overall. If that's how the draft unfolds, the front office needs to sprint to turn his card in.

For years, Dallas has struggled at safety, and Downs would be the game-changer their secondary needs to make real progress.

