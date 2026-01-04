Cowboys' 2026 mock draft adds 'earth mover,' star EDGE ahead of Week 18
The Dallas Cowboys take the field for their final game of the season on Sunday afternoon, so in less than 24 hours, the team will turn its attention to the NFL offseason and preparations for the 2026 NFL draft.
Dallas has two picks in the upcoming draft, so there will be plenty of buzz for the team leading up to the spring.
With obvious needs on defense, there are several options, but roster moves to clear up cap space, like potentially releasing starting right tackle Terence Steele, could open up other areas of need for the Cowboys.
Ahead of the season finale, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports shared his latest 2026 mock draft with projections for the first round.
While conventional wisdom has the Cowboys using both picks on the defensive side of the ball, Wilson takes an unorthodox approach by turning to the offensive line with the team's first pick.
With the second pick, order is restored by addressing one of the team's biggest needs on defense.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
A closer look at the latest Cowboys draft projections from CBS Sports can be seen below.
Pick No. 14: Francis Mauigoa, offensive tackle, Miami
"Road grader/earth mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size," the mock states. "He plays with an edge and is better vs. the run than in pass protection right now but well above average in both departments. He could play right tackle or kick inside to guard."
Pick No. 21 (via Packers): David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
"Bailey brings a mix of power and athleticism off the edge, pairing a strong long-arm move and a nasty bull rush with the burst to win around the corner," Wilson writes. "At 247 pounds, he's lighter than some, but his strength, motor and variety of pass-rush moves make him a constant problem for tackles who don't anchor well."
