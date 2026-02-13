7 Scouting Combine Invitees Cowboys Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

Now that Super Bowl LX is behind us, it's time for every team to turn its attention to the offseason. The first major event will be the Scouting Combine, which takes place from February 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis.

The Dallas Cowboys will be active in the first round of the NFL draft, with two picks in the first 20 selections. For that reason, they should be paying close attention as the players show off their skills.

Of course, it's not just first-rounders who will turn heads during the Combine. That being said, here's a look at seven Combine invitees who could be taken throughout the draft that the Cowboys should keep an eye on.

Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

National Team offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover of Texas A&M looks for a block during National Senior Bowl practice. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-7 and 336 pounds, Dametrious Crownover is a massive right tackle prospect. He flashed potential at Texas A&M, but relied too heavily on his physical traits. To succeed in the NFL, Crownover will need to work on his hand placement and technique, and the Cowboys have the right offensive coordinator in Klayton Adams to help him improve.

Crownover improved his stock with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and will have a chance to impress once again in Indianapolis. Dallas should be especially interested, given the struggles of Terence Steele.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. runs the ball during the NCAA college football game against Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would be surprising to see Javonte Williams leave in free agency, but even if he's re-signed, the Cowboys can use more depth at running back. Malik Davis came out of nowhere to be their top backup, and the Cowboys have Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

None did enough to secure the job, however, which is why running back could be an option on Day 3. One player who could be on the radar is Mike Washington Jr. from Arkansas. At 225 pounds, Washington has the size Brian Schottenheimer loves and is a one-cut back who excelled in the SEC after spending time at Buffalo and New Mexico State.

Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Reggie Virgil goes through a drill as the Red Raiders practice ahead of the Orange Bowl. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas shouldn't be too concerned about the wide receiver position, provided they keep George Pickens. Assuming Pickens returns, the Cowboys will have two elite options, with Pickens being paired with CeeDee Lamb, and an emerging playmaker in Ryan Flournoy.

They should still look for more depth, especially with Jalen Tolbert scheduled for free agency. That's why they should keep their eyes on Texas Tech's Reggie Virgil. Known for his ability to stretch the field, Virgil turned heads at the Senior Bowl, showing much better route running than expected. He can improve his stock even more at the Combine, and the Cowboys should be paying attention.

Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers isn't a big cornerback at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, which might have taken him out of the equation in years past. Dallas has been guilty of allowing measurement to dictate their decisions, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer has them looking at things differently.

That's a positive when it comes to scouting someone such as Rivers, who has the ability to play in the slot or outside. His skill in the slot is what should appeal to Dallas, since this was a huge weakness in 2025.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Arvell Reese is the big name at linebacker for Ohio State, but Sonny Styles could be just as impactful at the NFL level. Styles is a converted safety, who has much better coverage skills than his 6-foot-5, 243-pound frame suggests.

Styles could be an option as early as No. 12 for Dallas, depending on how he does during workouts. That begins in Indianapolis, where Styles is sure to impress.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Defensive end and cornerback have been given a lot of attention this offseason, and for good reason. The Cowboys need players at both spots, but their need at safety could be even greater.

Dallas hasn't had a game-changer at the position in years, and it's time they make that a priority. One player who could be a fit is Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. At 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, McNeil-Warren is known as an enforcer who excels near the line of scrimmage.

He can do himself a favor at the Combine by showing fluidity in coverage drills. If defensive coordinator Christian Parker likes what he sees, McNeil-Warren could put himself in the conversation at No. 20.

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's David Bailey goes through a drill as the Red Raiders practice ahead of the Orange Bowl. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps no player in this draft class is a better fit for the Cowboys than David Bailey. The Texas Tech EDGE is an explosive player who excels at getting after the quarterback.

Dallas should already have Bailey on the short list of players to take at No. 12, but he can solidify himself as the favorite with a strong showing at the Combine. Of course, he could also push himself into the top 10, taking him out of contention for the Cowboys altogether.

