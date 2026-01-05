Sunday was another frustrating game for Dallas Cowboys fans who had to watch the secondary miss one tackle after another against the New York Giants.

In addition to the poor angles and inability to wrap up, the defensive backs couldn't consistently stop an aerial attack that was without their top two players. That sums up the season for the Dallas defense, which is why Matt Eberflus being relieved of his duties feels like a foregone conclusion.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL opponents, home & away schedule set

From there, the question turns to who will replace Eberflus. While there's no shortage of options available, here's a look at some of the top candidates if Dallas made fixing the secondary their primary goal.

Daniel Bullocks, DB Coach/Pass Game Specialist, San Francisco 49ers

Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the most impressive coaching trees. While Robert Saleh didn’t excel as a head coach, he returned to his role as defensive coordinator and continued to excel. They’ve also seen DeMeco Ryans do an extraordinary job in Houston as a head coach, with a staff loaded with former 49ers assistants.

That’s why looking at their staff is a wise move. One name to consider is Daniel Bullocks, who has been an assistant with San Francisco since 2017. He currently serves as the safeties coach and pass game specialist. While they haven’t been elite this year, his unit is usually among the best in the NFL.

Aubrey Pleasant, Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant on the sidelines. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Aubrey Pleasant has been a name to watch for years, even interviewing for multiple defensive coordinator vacancies. He’s been with the Los Angeles Rams since 2023, and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2024.

Cory Undlin, Pass Game Coordinator, Houston Texans

Houston Texans defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin reacts during pre game against the Indianapolis Colts. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

DeMeco Ryans was mentioned earlier as a great coach to come out of San Francisco. One assistant he brought along with him is Cory Undlin, who has been a pass game specialist for the 49ers (2021-2022) and now the Houston Texans (2023-present).

MORE: Dak Prescott explains why he's not blaming himself for Cowboys' failed season

Houston has a vicious defense led by hard-hitting safeties and physical cornerbacks. Undlin deserves credit for helping develop their young talent and could help Dallas get back on track in the secondary.

Al Harris, Pass Game Coordinator/DB Coach, Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys player player Trevon Diggs talks with Al Harris during training camp at Ford Center. | Handout Photo-Imagn Images

Everyone who follows the Cowboys knows, and loves, Al Harris. He was part of Dan Quinn’s defensive staff and was credited for developing ballhawks such as Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

Harris left this offseason and while the Cowboys fell apart, the Chicago Bears began to generate turnovers at a high rate. We’ve seen enough to know Harris should have been kept.

Raheem Morris, Head Coach, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline against the Seattle Seahawks. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Raheem Morris was fired after two seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad coach. Morris remains one of the more well-respected defensive minds in the NFL, even winning the Super Bowl in 2021 as the Rams’ defensive coordinator. That was his second Super Bowl ring, as Morris earned one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2002 season. That year, he was a defensive quality control coach for Jon Gruden.

Morris excels at coaching defensive backs and brings extensive experience to the table. He may be exactly the kind of hire Jerry Jones would feel comfortable making, and one Cowboys fans could believe in.

