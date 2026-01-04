2 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys’ flat Week 18 loss to Giants

The Dallas Cowboys' season has come to a merciful end. The frustrating campaign, which featured some of the worst defense we've ever seen, finished with a thud as the Giants won 34-17.

At 7-9-1, this is the first time Dak Prescott ended a season with a losing record. It also highlights how much change needs to happen this offseason.

Before turning our attention fully to their next moves, let's take some time to look back at this loss with a few winners and losers from Week 18.

Loser: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE

A scuffle breaks out on the field during the third quarter between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Late in the first half, Donovan Ezeiruaku recorded what he thought was his third sack of the season. That was taken from him when the coaching staff accepted a penalty, pushing the offense back 15 yards.

That wasn't ideal for his stat line, but it was the high point of the game for the rookie. Ezeiruaku was ejected during the third quarter when he ripped the helmet off of Greg Van Roten during a midfield scuffle. It was a terrible way to end what had been a promising rookie season.

Winner: Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the second half of the season, Jadeveon Clowney has been one of the best players on the Dallas defense. He had another great performance in Week 18, starting with three tackles for a loss and a sack.

He was even better in the second half, with two more sacks. That gives Clowney 8.5 on the season, making him a priority free agent for the Cowboys this offseason.

Loser: Corey Ballentine, CB

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton breaks a tackle attempt by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Corey Ballentine. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a 10-6 lead, the Cowboys were set to force a punt, with the Giants facing a third-and-11. Jaxson Dart threw a short pass to Darius Slayton, who was one-on-one in the open field against veteran cornerback Corey Ballentine.

Initially, Ballentine had Slayton in his grasp, but the wideout escaped and ran for a first-down. Instead of forcing a punt, the drive continued and ended with a short field goal. It was still a 10-9 lead for Dallas, but those extra three points were due to Ballentine's miss.

Winner: Jaydon Blue, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring the first touchdown of the game. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After being a healthy scratch for much of the season, Jaydon Blue finally got another chance in Week 18. With Javonte Williams and Malik Davis out, Blue was the primary back for Dallas and he made the most out of the opportunity. He ripped off a 27-yard run early in the game, and later scored his first career touchdown, running it in from 14 yards out.

1st career touchdown for Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue



DALvsNYG on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/RdNV2uyULK — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

The second half didn't offer much for Blue, with Dak Prescott sitting, but he still had 64 yards on 16 attempts.

Loser: Kenneth Murray, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. reacts after a defensive play against the New York Giants. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Near the end of the first half, the Giants appeared ready to run the clock down and go into the break with Dallas winning 10-9. Then, their offense was given new life thanks to Kenneth Murray.

New York gained five yards on a second-and-21, but Murray was flagged for a late hit at the end of the play. That gave the Giants 15 yards and a fresh set of downs. It also allowed them to score their first touchdown of the game, going into halftime with a 16-10 lead. Making matters worse, Dallas never got the lead back in this one.

