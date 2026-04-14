Cowboys NFL Draft Trade Rumors Are Hard To Ignore As Credibility Rises

The 2026 NFL draft is rapidly approaching, and there is a lot of buzz surrounding the Dallas Cowboys. One of the biggest talking points over the past week has been whether the team will trade up in the first round to target one of the elite defensive playmakers, and it's getting hard to ignore the noise.

Several trade scenarios have been floated in the lead-up to the draft, which is just 10 days away, with some suggesting the Cowboys should trade into the top five picks.

Dallas has two first-round picks, so the team has the necessary arsenal to make a move, which creates some excitement about how the Cowboys could maneuver on draft day.

You know what they say: "Where there's smoke, there's fire." And that seems to be the case with owner and general manager Jerry Jones itching to make a deal.

Is a Dallas Cowboys Draft Day Trade in the Cards?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently named Dallas as the team "most likely to trade up." He made it clear that the buzz was more than just noise, He added, "This is not for clickbait. This is real."

Now, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller is chiming in on the rumors and echoed those sentiments. When discussing potential trade options, Miller used last year as an example, when the rumor mill began swirling that the Cleveland Browns would trade out of the No. 2 overall pick. They did just that on draft day, with the Jacksonville Jaguars moving up to select Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Could history repeat itself on Day 1?

"It was this time last year when rumors started that the Browns might trade down from No. 2 overall," Miller wrote. "At first they were brushed off... then they solidified. I wouldn't ignore any rumors about teams like the Jets or Cowboys moving into the top 10."

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Entering the offseason, Jerry Jones said the team was going to "bust the budget," but that never came during free agency. Could a major draft day splash be the move that delivers on Jerry's promise? With him, you can never count anything out, and it would definitely be a move that shows a commitment to improving.

Dallas needs to focus on improving the defense if it wants to be a serious contender, and adding a true impact player and game-changer could be exactly what the team needs. If nothing else, the buzz that is building toward a trade would lead to more excitement about the direction if it comes to fruition.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

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