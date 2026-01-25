Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Linebacker in 2026 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys had holes throughout their defense in 2025, and with two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, they're expected to target impact players on that side of the ball.

One position that's been linked to them heavily is linebacker. Outside of DeMarvion Overshown, the Cowboys lack consistent starters. Making matters worse, Overshown has been unable to stay on the field during his career.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Cornerback in 2026 NFL Draft

That's why linebacker is such an important position to watch during the pre-draft process. That said, let's check out the top three fits for Dallas in the class.

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Texas star Anthony Hill Jr. stands 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, and knows how to deliver punishing hits in the run game. He's capable of making plays in the backfield, racking up 17 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss during his career.

Hill needs to improve in coverage, but he's not as much of a liability as many of the options the Cowboys leaned on during the 2025 season.

CJ Allen, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most well-rounded linebacker in this class is Georgia's CJ Allen. Standing 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, he's got enough power to hold up in the run game but is just as effective in coverage.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interested in Adding Another Eagles Assistant to Staff

Georgia runs a pro-style defense, and their program has been a favorite for the Philadelphia Eagles. Expect new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was hired away from Philly, to zero in on the Bulldogs defense. That being the case, Allen will be on the short list of players Dallas has in mind at pick No. 20.

Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Easily the best linebacker fit for the Cowboys in this year's draft, Sonny Styles stands 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds. Built like a run-stuffing linebacker, Styles possesses unbelievable speed, allowing him to make plays from sideline-to-sideline.

What really helps Styles stand out, however, is his coverage skills. A converted safety, he would instantly give Dallas a boost in pass coverage, something they desperately need.

Cowboys' 2026 Mock Draft Lands National Champ LB, DB With 'Honey Badger' Aura

Where Dallas Cowboys Rank in NFC East After Giants' John Harbaugh Hire

Dallas Cowboys Face RB2 Debate Entering NFL Offseason

Second-Year WR Named Cowboys’ Most Underrated Impact Player

Does Cowboys’ Track Record Make Defensive Coordinator Job Unattractive?