Dallas Cowboys Ideal 2026 NFL Draft Day 3 Safety Target Identified

The Dallas Cowboys were awful in pass coverage during the 2025 season, which is why they focused on defensive back coaches when targeting their new defensive coordinator.

Christian Parker takes over the job and knows how to build a formidable pass defense, but the roster needs more talent. Dallas has to build depth at cornerback and safety, and while they have two picks in the opening round of the 2026 NFL draft, they currently have none on Day 2.

That means they're going to need to hit on selections during the final day of the draft, and Cory Mageors of 105.3 The Fan's The K&C Masterpiece says Texas Tech's Cole Wisniewski could be that guy. Mageors called Wisniewski a natural ballhawk, while saying his deep coverage skill is what this defense needs.

"He is natural at being a ball hawk. Watching him, Kevin, go from his deep safety spot, and you're trying to throw over the top of Texas Tech, and he's just flying in. That 6'4 frame comes in out of nowhere, and he's like, I know how to time this up. I got the speed to do it. So that's something that stands out first, is deep in coverage, he is looking to get the ball in his hands. That makes me feel good," Mageors said.

"He's different than what I'm looking for whenever I talk about that box safety, the guys we were talking about, that we would do things like we would with Caleb Downs. He's a little more like, hey, I'd leave him back there and let him run around. However... However, he can make safety blitz plays behind the line of scrimmage. He absolutely has no concerns about coming up to play and stop the run. He runs up there, and he is physical."

Should the #DallasCowboys target Texas Tech safety Cole Wisniewski in the 2026 NFL Draft?@OThankKevin and @inthemageors gave a scouting report on Wisniewski on @kandc1053 pic.twitter.com/lV0Gbde7u0 — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) January 26, 2026

Cole Wisniewski could develop into long-term starter

Texas Tech Red Raiders safety Cole Wisniewski during the game against the Oregon State Beavers. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Prior to playing at Texas Tech, Wisniewski spent four seasons with the North Dakota State Bison. He had 195 tackles, 15 pass deflections, and eight interceptions from 2020 through 2023, but missed the entire 2024 season due to a foot injury.

He played one final season with the Red Raiders, racking up 78 tackles, six tackles for loss, and six pass deflections.

Should Dallas land Wisniewski, they might have a potential long-term starter on their hands. They will have to be patient, however, given his lack of experience against elite competition.

