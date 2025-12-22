New Cowboys mock draft adds 2 stud defenders after Week 16 disaster

The Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from the NFL Playoff hunt over the weekend, which now turns the team's attention toward the offseason and rebuilding the roster through free agency and the NFL draft.

This spring, the Cowboys will have two first-round picks, so will be in position to immediately add talent at the biggest areas of need.

Following the team's elimination from the postseason, Gordon McGuinnes of PFF shared his latest 2026 NFL mock draft, which has the Cowboys going with a logical approach.

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the new mock, the Cowboys use both first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball, first snagging a national champion linebacker and following it up by bolstering the EDGE.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest Cowboys draft projections from PFF can be seen below.

Pick No. 13: Arvell Reese, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese sacks Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese would bring national championship experience to the Cowboys after starring for the Ohio State Buckeyes. This season, Reese has been on a tear, with the 6-foot-4, 243-pound linebacker earning consensus All-American honors and being named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.

"Dallas did well to acquire Quinnen Williams for a lacking defensive interior, although further investments are needed if the Cowboys want to become contenders," McGuinness writes. "There are similarities between Reese and former Cowboys star Micah Parsons in their college usage, and Reese earned a 72.5 PFF pass-rush grade from 112 pass-rushing snaps this season."

The rising junior has totaled a career-high 62 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks this season.

Pick 21 (via Packers): Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk blitzes as the Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Cowboys' pass rush has been a disaster this season, so it would be roster negligence to avoid adding an EDGE with one of the team's two first-round picks.

But while the pick of Keldric Faulk would improve the pass rush, it also helps against the run, which is something the team would benefit from adding in a big way.

"After acquiring more pass-rush juice with Arvel Reese earlier in the round, the Cowboys can look to find a replacement for DeMarcus Lawrence here," PFF writes. "While Lawrence was good as a pass rusher, he was elite as a run defender — something the Cowboys have lacked in 2025. None of their edge defenders own a PFF run-defense grade above 70.0. Faulk earned an 85.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 and can line up all along the defensive front."

This season, Faulk has recorded 29 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and two sacks. A season ago, Faulk totaled 45 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, and seven sacks.

