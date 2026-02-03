New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Mock Draft Lands Do-It-All DB, 'Violent' EDGE

The Dallas Cowboys are in the process of rebuilding the No. 30-ranked defense in the league after a disastrous season that led to the firing of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Now, with Christian Parker at the helm, the team is starting to construct an exciting young staff with some of the league's top up-and-coming coaches.

With a staff coming together, it's now time to start adding talent to the roster.

MORE: Cowboys Add Super Bowl Champion Assistant to Coach Defensive Line

In a new NFL mock draft, Trevor Sikkema of PFF shares his first-round projections for the Cowboys, which feature a much-needed improvement to the defense.

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker celebrates a tackle against the LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the first pick, Dallas gets a major boost from defensive back Caleb Downs, who is one of the best overall prospects in this year's class, before addressing a big need on the edge.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Scored Big Thanks to Philadelphia Eagles Uncertainty

Pick No. 12: Caleb Downs, defensive back, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding a versatile defensive back like Downs is exactly what the Cowboys' secondary needs, after finishing last in the league in pass defense. Downs is one of the most complete prospects in this year's class, and would be a steal at pick No. 12.

"It might seem crazy for Downs to slide outside the top 10, but from talking with people around the industry at the Senior Bowl, it appears his range is truly anywhere in the top 20," Sikkema wrote.

"If he makes it to No. 12, I have no doubt the Cowboys will be interested. Downs earned PFF overall grades above 85.0 in each of the past three seasons as a do-it-all safety."

Last season, Downs recorded 68 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

MORE: Dak Prescott Won't Hesitate to Have Role in George Pickens Contract Talks

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker in action during the game against the Texas Longhorns | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys need help at edge, and Parker provides the type of upside that would benefit the team's new defensive scheme. With a strong interior line, adding Parker's speed on the outside would be a much-needed asset.

"Parker didn’t have the year many of us expected, earning PFF run-defense and pass-rush grades in the high 70.0s instead of the 80.0s as he did in 2024," Sikkema wrote. "But he was one of the standout players from the Senior Bowl.

"His violence as an edge defender in run and pass situations gives him first-round value. He would pair nicely opposite Donovan Ezeiruaku."

In his final season, Parker recorded 37 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks, and three fumble recoveries in 12 games.

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT

George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Appears to be Written on the Wall