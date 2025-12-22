NFC East power rankings Week 17, Cowboys complete collapse as Eagles soar

December has not gone as planned for the Dallas Cowboys, with a three-game losing streak sinking the team's chances at reaching the NFL playoffs. Dallas was officially eliminated over the weekend and can now spend the final two games of the season evaluating the roster and coaching staff.

Entering the penultimate week of the regular season, the Cowboys' two remaining games are against division rivals, but there isn't anything to play for other than pride.

MORE: Cowboys-Commanders opening Week 17 odds strongly favor Dallas

We'll learn a lot about the mental makeup of the team as we wait to see whether the games will be competitive or whether players while have the offseasons on their mind.

As we began to prep for Week 17, let's take a look around the division to see how the four teams stack up entering the final three weeks of the season.

4. New York Giants (2-13)

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart kneels in the end zone before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium, | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been in the NFC East cellar all season. Not only has the team struggled to get anything going throughout the year and fired their head coach, but New York is in contention to hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

MORE: Cowboys-Commanders announcer pairing & assignment for Week 17 on Christmas

3. Washington Commanders (4-11)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on from the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

It's been a disastrous season for the Washington Commanders, who were in the NFC Championship last season. With two weeks to go in the 2025-26 campaign, the Commanders have won just one of their last 10 outings.

Up next is a meeting with the Cowboys on Christmas Day, so it will be interesting to see how the struggling teams fight it out.

MORE: Cowboys' Trevon Diggs finally reveals story behind mystery concussion

2. Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer stands on the sideline against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After entering the month of December as one of the hottest teams in entire league, the team has collapsed and lost three consecutive games en route to being eliminated from the postseason for the second straight year.

A few weeks ago, there was hope, but on Sunday afternoon Cowboys Nation was reminded of the team's glaring weaknesses that need to be addressed in the offseason. The team can start by firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and completely resetting on that side of the ball.

MORE: Jerry Jones' latest comments sound ominous for Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-5)

Philadelphia Eagles fans take a picture in the stands during the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles officially clinched the NFC East title over the weekend, ending the Cowboys' narrow hope at reaching the postseason. Philadelphia has now won back-to-back division crowns, marking the first time the NFC East has had a repeat champion in 20 seasons.

3 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 16 loss to Chargers

3 frustrating takeaways from Cowboys' loss to Chargers in Week 16

Updated 2026 NFL draft order following Cowboys' brutal loss to Chargers

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs finally reveals story behind mystery concussion

Depressing stat highlights harsh reality of Cowboys' defense