3 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 16 loss to Chargers
With the playoffs out of reach, the Dallas Cowboys were playing for pride on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. That didn't prove to be enough motivation as they were defeated 34-17 in their final game at AT&T Stadium this season.
The loss drops them to 6-8-1 and means head coach Brian Schottenheimer won't be able to finish his first season with a winning record. As for this game, some early fireworks gave fans hope, but in the end, the Cowboys fell flat.
With the Washington Commanders on the schedule for Christmas Day, Dallas will turn its attention away from this loss quickly. Still, it's worth looking back at who stood out as winners and losers in their latest defeat.
Winner: Ryan Flournoy, WR
Ryan Flournoy is in the midst of a breakout season, entering Week 16 with 33 receptions for 389 yards and three touchdowns. On the opening drive, he added another score, hauling in a five-yard touchdown to cap off a 10-play, 79-yard series.
He nearly had a second touchdown on the following drive, making a great play on a third-down pass from Dak Prescott. Unfortunately, a hold from Tyler Smith negated that one. A knee injury ended his day early, but it was still another win for the promising wideout.
Loser: Trevon Diggs, CB
Much was made about Trevon Diggs returning to action in Week 16. It didn't take long to see that he still isn't the player the Cowboys need him to be.
Diggs was on the wrong end of a big play in the first half when Ladd McConkey got behind him for a 25-yard touchdown reception, which gave Los Angeles a 14-10 lead.
Winner: George Pickens, WR
George Pickens has been quiet over the past two weeks, but that wasn't the case in Week 16. Dak Prescott got Pickens involved early, which is the key to keeping him focused.
On the opening drive, Pickens had a 28-yard reception on fourth-and-two, which set up a touchdown for Ryan Flournoy. Later in the first half, he hauled in a touchdown of his own, getting deep for a 38-yard score.
Loser: Kenneth Murray, LB
Kenneth Murray has been a liability all season, and that didn't change in Week 16. He's been slightly out of position throughout the season, and when he does get close, he's unable to make the play.
That was the case on a third-and-seven when Murray blitzed Justin Herbert, but couldn't bring him down. That allowed Herbert to take off for a 34-yard gain and a fresh set of downs.
Winner: Dak Prescott, QB
Dallas fell to 6-8-1 on the season, ending any chance of finishing with a winning record. One player who doesn't deserve the blame for this frustrating campaign is Dak Prescott, who had another excellent performance in a losing effort.
Prescott was 21-of-30 for 244 yards with two touchdowns, and he could have had a third if not for the holding penalty. The veteran quarterback did all this while the offensive line struggled to hold off the Chargers' pass rush, and somehow Prescott was sacked just once.
That's been the story of the season as he's played at an MVP-level all year, while everything around him has been a mess.
