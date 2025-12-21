3 frustrating takeaways from Cowboys' loss to Chargers in Week 16

The Dallas Cowboys dropped their final home game of the season as the Los Angeles Chargers won 34-17.

Dallas, which was eliminated from the postseason when the Philadelphia Eagles won on Saturday night, started strong with a touchdown on the opening drive. Their defense, however, continued to struggle with coverage, allowing the Chargers to score three touchdowns in the first half.

The Cowboys had a chance still, with the score sitting at 24-17 entering the fourth quarter. The offense, however, failed to score, and the defense eventually broke. With all that said, let's look at three frustrating takeaways from the Week 16 loss.

Penalties remain an issue

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer stands on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Since the 2020 season, the Cowboys have been the most penalized team in the NFL. They entered Week 16 with 678 in that span, which is 28 more than the two teams tied for second place.

Arguably worse than the number of penalties is the timing of them. That was on full display this weekend with Tyler Smith being called for a holding penalty, which negated a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Ryan Flournoy.

Dallas then had a penalty on Malik Davis during the best return of the day from KaVontae Turpin, which cost them 20 yards of field position. As if that wasn't enough, a false start on third-and-five from CeeDee Lamb preceded a turnover on downs when Hunter Luepke was stuffed on fourth-and-short.

Matt Eberflus can't return in 2026

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sideline. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Before this game, the Cowboys decided to move Matt Eberflus to the booth, attempting to find an answer to their defensive woes. That didn't do much to help as players continued to run free in the secondary, including Ladd McConkey, who ran right past Trevon Diggs for an easy 25-yard touchdown.

Justin Herbert finds a wide open Ladd McConkey for a Chargers touchdown



LACvsDAL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/BrC1NvcOLd — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

This touchdown summed up the season perfectly. Diggs wasn't in a great spot, there was a lack of communication, and the safety help was non-existent. While there have been issues with health, much of the struggles fall squarely on the shoulders of Eberflus.

That's why the Cowboys can't bring him back in 2026 and expect to see any improvement.

Cowboys need to bring back George Pickens in 2026

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After two games where George Pickens was quiet, the talented wideout went off against L.A. Pickens caught seven passes for 130 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown.

Dak Prescott deep shot to George Pickens for six 🙌



LACvsDAL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/1boCJUyrXs — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Pickens has been a force throughout much of the season, and this was a reminder of how impossible he is to stop when he's locked in. It's also a reminder of how good this offense could have been if they made it to the postseason.

That said, Dallas has to keep Pickens next season. It doesn't matter if it's a long-term deal or a franchise tag, they can't allow him to walk away after such a frustrating season.

