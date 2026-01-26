New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Mock Draft Lands 'Plug-&-Play Starter,' Star EDGE

The Dallas Cowboys' rebuilding of the defense is now in full swing, following the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas can now focus on adding talent for Parker's scheme in NFL free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, where the team holds two first-round picks.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Linebacker in 2026 NFL Draft

The latest NFL draft expert to share his 2026 mock draft projections is Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, who connects the team to a familiar name.

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas picks up a potential key piece for Parker in the secondary, before addressing a major need along the defensive line.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest projections from Jeremiah's NFL.com mock draft can be seen below.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Cornerback in 2026 NFL Draft

Pick No. 12: Colton Hood, cornerback, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood celebrates after a play stopping the New Mexico State offense | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hood is one of the fastest risers on the board entering draft season, and he fills an immediate need for the team and its depleted secondary. Hood could step into a starting role from Day 1.

Jeremiah writes, "I expect Dallas to draft an edge rusher in Round 1 (SEE: Pick No. 20 in this mock) but I’d like to see the Cowboys upgrade the secondary, too. Hood would be a plug-and-play starter for them."

Hood capped off his junior campaign with the Vols, recording a career-high 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, and an interception returned for a touchdown. Hood, who began his college career at Auburn before a brief stop at Colorado and ultimately landed at Tennessee, added 8 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a fumble return for a touchdown.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Meet With Intriguing Defensive Prospects at Shrine Game

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk warms up before a game against the Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Faulk is a well-rounded defensive end prospect who has become a common projection for the Cowboys in the latest flurry of mock drafts, thanks to his well-rounded ability off of the edge. While Faulk is a strong pass rusher, he also is a standout player against the run, creating a perfect pairing with rising star Donovan Ezeiruaku.

"Faulk is a tough evaluation. He has great size and is a smooth athlete, but I’d like to see him play with a little more urgency," Jeremiah wrote. "The upside is tremendous."

During his junior campaign, Faulk recorded 39 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

What Defensive Scheme Will Cowboys Run Under New DC Christian Parker?

Cowboys 2025 Breakout Star Predicted To Leave For Division Rival

Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Cornerback in 2026 NFL Draft

Which Cowboys' Players Will Benefit Most From Christian Parker?

Does Cowboys’ Track Record Make Defensive Coordinator Job Unattractive?