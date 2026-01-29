Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'

Senior Bowl Week is officially underway, which means NFL draft season is in full swing. For Dallas Cowboys fans, it's an exciting time, with two first-round picks entering the NFL offseason.

The Cowboys will have plenty of opportunities to plug holes on the roster with young and rising talent, and with two top-20 picks, there will be a lot of intriguing options.

In a class full of promising defensive prospects, the Cowboys have an opportunity to hit a home run and add some valuable pieces to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

In a new mock draft from The Athletic, the Cowboys continue their rebuild of the defense by adding some of the most versatile and exciting players in the 2026 draft class.

After adding Ohio State star linebacker Sonny Styles, who is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles, the Cowboys add a dynamic player in the secondary who brings world-class speed.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the Cowboys' projected first-round picks by The Athletic can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Sonny Style, linebacker, Ohio State

The Cowboys love versatile players, and when it comes to linebacker, none may fit the description better than Styles in this year's class. Like current star linebacker DeMarvion OVershown, Styles began his career as a safety before moving to linebacker.

"One of the most unique players in the draft, Styles is a 6-4, 243-pound linebacker who used to be a safety — and still runs like one. He brings coverage instincts, improved (and improving) work as a run fitter and a pretty fearless mindset," The Athletic reads. "Styles could be the linebacker version of Seattle safety hybrid Nick Emmanwori."

In his final season, Styles recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Pick 20 (via Packers): Brandon Cisse, cornerback, South Carolina

The Cowboys need playmakers on defense, and one way to make plays is to have guys flying to and around the ball. Cisse has the on-field speed to match his rise up the boards, and could continue putting on a show during draft season, including the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Cisse was known as one of the fastest players in South Carolina’s program last year after transferring from NC State," the mock states. "That’s some serious gas on a team that includes world-class sprinter Nyck Harbor, who has topped 22 miles per hour on the GPS. Dallas gets the corner it needs."

After two seasons with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Cisse transferred to South Carolina for his junior campaign. In his final season, Cisse recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and five passes defensed.

