Cowboys Quietly Replace Beloved Offensive Assistant Coach

All eyes have been on the defensive coaches for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, and understandably so.

Dallas hired a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, who was previously the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach of the rival Philadelphia Eagles. He’s added multiple assistants, many of which have been impressive hires.

All of the moves on defense have overshadowed the fact that one of the fan favorite coaches, assistant wide receiver coach Tiquan Underwood, is no longer with the team. With him out, Dallas has reportedly hired Stephen Bravo-Brown, who recently held the same position with the Cleveland Browns.

Cowboys assistant WRs coach Tiquan Underwood is no longer on staff. The team conducted multiple interviews early in the week for his replacement, so this could be for that role, not for one on Christian Parker’s defensive staff.



Of note, QB fellowship coach Dele Harding is also… https://t.co/sFlYfLmqoV — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) February 4, 2026

A former NFL receiver, Underwood was hired in 2025 to assist receivers coach Junior Adams.

When hired by Dallas, Underwood said he took a holistic approach to coaching. His focus was on developing players on and off the field. He valued building relationships, but still expected results.

In 2025, the Cowboys had two receivers top 1,000 yards while seeing second-year player Ryan Flournoy break out. They even had George Pickens put up career-high numbers during his first season with the franchise.

As a player, Underwood spent five seasons in the NFL, playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in 45 career games and had 63 receptions for 1,006 yards and six touchdowns.

Who is Stephen Bravo-Brown?

South Florida Bulls WR Stephen Bravo-Brown runs with the ball as Florida Atlantic Owls CB Keith Reaser defends. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Bravo-Brown played wide receiver for three seasons at UCF. He initially joined the Browns in 2020 as a defensive quality control coach.

After two seasons in that role, he became the special teams assistant. He held that title for three seasons and was part of an impressive special teams unit led by Corey Bojorquez and Dustin Hopkins.

In 2025, he moved to the assistant wide receivers coach position, but was not retained when Kevin Stefanski was fired.

