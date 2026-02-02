New Cowboys 2026 NFL Mock Draft Features Trade Up, Hammering Defense

The Dallas Cowboys are finalizing the team's new defensive staff, with defensive coordinator Christian Parker bringing in some of the most exciting up-and-coming coaches across the league.

It marks a new era for the Cowboys, who bucked tradition to bring in some fresh faces.

Now, it's time for the roster reconstruction to get underway, with a unique opportunity to fill multiple voids thanks to the team's two first-round picks.

In a new 2026 NFL mock draft from KD Drummond of The Cowboys Wire, Dallas kicks things off with a bang by trading up for one of the biggest impact players in this year's draft.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

To make a splash, the Cowboys begin the draft with a bold trade up for Ohio State do-it-all defensive back Caleb Downs, and Texas Longhorns star Anthony Hill Jr., immediately filling two major areas of need.

Dallas then continues its defense restructuring by adding USC edge Anthony Lucas, UCF edge Malachi Lawrence, and North Carolina State cornerback Devon Marshall.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the first two picks for the Cowboys in the latest mock can be seen below.

Pick No. 8 (via Saints): Caleb Downs, defensive back, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes safeties Caleb Downs and Jaylen McClain celebrate a defensive stop against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Downs kicked off his college career as a standout freshman at Alabama, before making the move to Columbus. Downs is a versatile player who can make plays at multiple levels, which is something the Cowboys' defense desperately needs.

"Many draftniks have Downs as the No. 1 player on their board, only he plays a position that isn't as highly valued in the NFL as others," Drummond wrote.

"Getting this level of defender into the mix for the new regime is crucial, as he can become the centerpiece to the new-look defense. Parker stresses intelligence from his players and Downs has that in spades, as well as the tenacity and physical ability to put those smarts to great use."

Last season, Downs recorded 68 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Pick No. 42 (Round 2 via Saints): Anthony Hill Jr., linebacker, Texas

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' linebacking corps has been a disaster, outside of 2024 breakout star DeMarvion Overshown. By adding Hill, Overshown would get a viable running mate with a fellow Longhorn.

"Adding Hill to the defense in the second round is a steal. He's arguably LB2 behind Sonny Styles and has an elite skillset as a pursuit and downhill guy," added Drummond.

"Pairing him with DeMarvion Overshown, a prior No. 0 for Texas, would go a long way to fixing the Cowboys' issues on the intermediate level."

In his final season, Hill racked up 69 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

