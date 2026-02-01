Cowboys Sack Artist Linked to AFC Franchise as Top Free-Agency Fit

The Dallas Cowboys didn't have the best pass rush in 2025, but one player turned up the pressure as the season went along.

Jadeveon Clowney, who was signed following their Week 2 win over the New York Giants and made his debut in Week 4, led the team with 8.5 sacks. He had 4.5 of those over the final two games, entering the offseason as their hottest defender.

The Cowboys' front office has made it clear they want Clowney back, and he's been open about his desire to sign much earlier this year. If Dallas isn't able to come to terms with the veteran before free agency begins, there's a chance another team could lure him away, and CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles says the Cincinnati Bengals are an ideal landing spot.

"Even at 32, Clowney showed he can get after the passer and stop the run at a high level. The Bengals very much need both," Pereles wrote.

Other fits, according to Pereles, include the Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers.

Cowboys can't allow Jadeveon Clowney to leave this offseason

Dallas has been slow to act during free agency negotiations, which is something they can't afford to do with Clowney.

The No. 1 overall pick out of South Carolina in 2014, Clowney has played for seven teams throughout his 12-year career. Five of those teams kept him for just one season, which proves that Clowney has no problem chasing the best contract.

While the Cowboys can free up plenty of cap space, there are other teams that could afford to pay him more. There are also those who could offer a better chance to chase a championship. That's why Dallas has to find a way to come to terms with Clowney before the free agency period begins and other franchises can make their pitch.

