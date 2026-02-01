Cowboys Urged to Target Free Agent With Ties to DC Christian Parker

After spending the season watching a disastrous defense, the Dallas Cowboys hope to see improvement in 2026.

They started by moving on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and replacing him with Christian Parker. The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive passing game coordinator has brought in an impressive staff, but soon the Cowboys will have to focus on improving their roster.

PFF's Bradley Locker believes they can do this by adding Reed Blankenship, who was a starting safety for Parker in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys’ main maneuver this offseason figures to be retaining star receiver George Pickens, but Dallas’ languid defense still needs major modifications. That includes in the secondary, where Donovan Wilson will be a free agent," Locker wrote.

"Blankenship was ineffective in coverage last season with a 29.9 PFF coverage grade, but he still flashed with a 75.3 PFF run-defense grade. Additionally, his coverage grade before this season is a noticeably better 87.1. With Christian Parker coming in from Philadelphia as Dallas’ new defensive coordinator, several Eagles could join him — and the Cowboys could bank on a bounce-back season from the 26-year-old safety."

Blankenship's struggles in coverage could hurt his chances of sticking with the Eagles, and it might give Dallas pause. That said, he knows the scheme Parker will run and if he does bounce back, Blankenship could prove to be an upgrade over Donovan Wilson.

Cowboys need multiple new faces in the secondary

Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Even if the Cowboys sign Blankenship, they must add more depth in the secondary.

Dallas has major concerns at cornerback, with DaRon Bland as their only proven option. The same is true at safety, with Malik Hooker standing out as their lone experienced starter under contract.

Neither player had their best season in 2025, but the Cowboys hope Parker can bring out the best in them. Even if that happens, it won't be enough to solve their concerns.

