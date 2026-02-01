Cowboys Star George Pickens Named Free Agent Target for AFC Powerhouse
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the top free agents in the NFL this offseason. George Pickens went off in his first year with the team, racking up 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.
All statistics were career highs for Pickens and set him up for a huge contract. Dallas is apparently considering using the franchise tag on Pickens, but as we saw in 2025, nothing is ever guaranteed in free agency.
If Pickens does hit the open market, he will have no shortage of suitors. According to Bradley Locker of PFF, one team that should be all-in on signing Pickens is the Denver Broncos. After missing out on the Super Bowl by one game, Locker believes the Broncos could be more of a threat with Pickens.
"The Broncos advanced to the AFC Championship Game on the heels of their elite defense, but their offense remains a bit of a worry going into 2026. Denver will need to better a unit that ranked 25th in passing success rate, and a weapon like Pickens would enable exactly that," Locker wrote.
"Pickens grew immensely in his first season in Dallas, playing to a career-best 87.2 PFF receiving grade with 2.35 yards per route run. Although the Broncos will return Courtland Sutton, the team finished 26th in collective receiving grade. Boasting $27 million in cap space before restructures, the Broncos can afford a big-time signing on offense — and there’s none better than Pickens at receiver."
Cowboys can't afford to let George Pickens test free agency
Dallas needed a WR2 to play across from CeeDee Lamb, which is why they rolled the dice on Pickens. That move paid off better than expected, which has them facing the prospect of paying for two elite wide receivers.
Pickens will command more than $30 million per season, with the floor being just over $28 million via the franchise tag. While it's pricey, they can't afford to let him walk.
Even if the defense improves with Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator, the Cowboys are unlikely to be elite on that side of the ball. That means they need to focus on keeping their offense explosive, while hoping their defense can be good enough for them to outscore opponents.
