New Mel Kiper 2026 Mock Draft Lands Cowboys Double Defensive Haul

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking for a bounce-back season in 2026, after falling short of the NFL playoffs for a second straight season. One of the main reasons for Dallas' failures was the team's struggling defense.

After firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the team has its eyes set on revamping the defense.

One of the primary ways the Cowboys can immediately improve their defense is in the 2026 NFL draft, where the team holds two first-round picks.

MORE: Cowboys Draft Analyst Reveals 6 Prospects He Would Select at No. 12

As we prepare for conference championship weekend, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. shared his latest 2026 mock draft, which will be music to Cowboys Nation's ears.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor celebrates a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff National Championship | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After snagging national championship-winning linebacker Sonny Styles, who has an NFL pedigree, the Cowboys continue bolstering the front seven by adding Miami Hurricanes standout edge Akheem Mesidor.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at Kiper's latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

MORE: Cowboys 2026 NFL draft watch, Sonny Styles scouting report

Pick No. 12: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the Big Ten Conference championship | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Styles helped the Buckeyes win a national championship in 2024, and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors. He is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles.

"If you wanted to score points in 2025, all you needed was a matchup with the Cowboys' defense. They allowed 30.1 points per game, the most in the league," Kiper wrote. "This is another spot where Jermod McCoy could make sense, though DaRon Bland (foot) will be back in 2026. And I think Keldric Faulk could fit here if he is still on the board.

"But Dallas could really use an impact player in the middle of the defense. Styles is a former safety, and it's no surprise once you see his speed. He can close on ball carriers and pass catchers in a flash. With 174 tackles over the past two seasons, he's a top-10 prospect for me."

In his final season, Styles recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Akheem Mesidor, defensive end , Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mesidor began his six-year college career at West Virginia before transferring to Miami in 2020. In his final season, Mesidor had a breakout season with 63 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

"Mesidor has battled injuries, but his toolbox is full. His bend, burst, and power could help the Cowboys recapture some of the pass-rush juice they lost when they traded Micah Parsons in August. Mesidor can get into the backfield quickly and finish, registering 17.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles this past season," Kiper wrote.

"Taking Sonny Styles at No. 12 then Mesidor here would help that Dallas defense in a big way -- but Jerry Jones would have to figure out the secondary on Day 2 or in free agency. That's yet another hole on that side of the ball."

While the note on injuries may be concerning for the Cowboys faithful considering the team's recent draft history, especially on defense, Mesidor's talent is undeniable and he'd be a major improvement across from Donovan Ezeiruaku, which immediately would elevate the defense.

Cowboys' 2026 Mock Draft Lands National Champ LB, DB With 'Honey Badger' Aura

Where Dallas Cowboys Rank in NFC East After Giants' John Harbaugh Hire

Dallas Cowboys Face RB2 Debate Entering NFL Offseason

Second-Year WR Named Cowboys’ Most Underrated Impact Player

Does Cowboys’ Track Record Make Defensive Coordinator Job Unattractive?