Cowboys draft analyst reveals 6 prospects he would select at No. 12

It's set up to be an interesting 2026 NFL draft for the Dallas Cowboys. After trading for George Pickens and Quinnen Williams and trading away Micah Parsons, they have two picks in Round 1, but none in the second and third rounds.

They're currently set to make their first pick at No. 12 overall and their second at No. 20. Unless they add more selections by trading back, the Cowboys won't be back on the clock until No. 112.

That's why Cowboys draft analyst Jeff Cavanaugh has been a huge proponent of moving back in Round 1. He discussed this on a recent episode of Trust the Tape, saying there are only six players he would take at No. 12. Here's a look at the players he says should be on the radar at that spot:

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

If none of those six are available, Cavanaugh is set on moving back and adding more ammunition to help fill the remaining holes on the roster.

Jeremiyah Love might be the most interesting name on this list

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love runs with the ball to score a 94-yard touchdown against Boston College. | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

Cavanaugh's list is strong, especially when it comes to the defenders he mentioned. Each of them would provide an immediate impact, and while it's debatable which one would help most, it's easy to identify which name is the most interesting.

Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love is the best running back in this class, but seeing the Cowboys use the 12th overall pick on any running back after Javonte Williams just ran for 1,201 yards might be a tough sell.

Then again, it seemed to come out of left field when the Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb 17th overall in the 2020 NFL draft, when two receivers just had 1,000 yards in 2019. That move paid off, so going with the best player available regardless of position could be the way to go.

