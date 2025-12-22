Cowboys-Commanders Week 17 uniform matchup to make franchise history
The Dallas Cowboys will be returning to the field on Christmas Day for the penultimate game of the season, and they'll be rocking a brand new look for the special occasion.
When the Cowboys take the field on Thursday afternoon at Northwest Stadium against the Washington Commanders, they will be wearing a never-before-seen uniform combination for the first time in franchise history.
Dallas will be bringing aspects of their fan-favorite Arctic White uniforms, with a twist.
The Cowboys will suit up for the game in their blue jerseys, while wearing the Arctic White helmets and Arctic White pants. Dallas has worn the Arctic White uniforms twice this season, on the road against the New York Jets in Week 5 and at home against the Commanders in Week 7. Dallas won both of those games.
An edit of what the uniform combination will look like surfaced on social media.
While the Cowboys will be breaking out a first-time look on Thursday afternoon, the Commanders will be bringing back a nod to the Super Bowl era for the third and final time this season. The throwback look was introduced by the Commanders prior to the season.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.
For the Cowboys' final game of the season, a meeting with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Dallas will wear their primary whites.
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders TV & viewing info
Date: Thursday, December 25
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Landover, Maryland
Venue: Northwest Stadium
TV Channel: Netflix
Play-by-play: Ian Eagle
Analysts: Matt Ryan and Nate Burleson
Sideline Reporters: Melanie Collins and Sara Walsh
Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
