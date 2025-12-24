Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from NFL playoff contention in Week 16, so they can soon kick into full NFL draft mode in just two weeks. But first, the Cowboys have a Christmas Day showdown with the Washington Commanders and the season finale against the New York Giants to take care of.

Dallas holds two picks in the first round of the 2026 draft, so it will be interesting to see how the action plays out and where the Cowboys ultimately land in Round 1.

Currently, the Cowboys would hold the No. 13 and No. 21 overall picks in the upcoming draft.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Week 17 expert pick roundup

But what about the other six rounds? Unfortunately, Dallas is without any picks on Day 2, but they did land George Pickens and Quinnen Williams in exchange, which is promising for the team's future.

Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photo before the first round of the NFL Draft at Union Station. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In total, the Cowboys currently have eight picks in the 2026 draft, including the No. 13 and No. 21 overall selections. Dallas holds three picks in the fifth round, the most of any other round in the upcoming draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at where the Cowboys stand in the 2026 NFL draft order can be seen below.

MORE: New Cowboys mock draft adds 2 stud defenders after Week 16 disaster

List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks entering Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

13

21 (via Green Bay)

Round 4

13 (113)

Round 5

13 (152)

39 (178) - compensatory pick

42 (181) - compensatory pick

Round 7

1 (217 via NYG)

12 (228 via Kansas City)

MORE: Cowboys' Dak Prescott makes bold claim following franchise's disappointing year

Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Week 16

A sign sits beside the 2026 NFL Draft Countdown Clock outside of Acrisure Stadium | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns New York Jets Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals Washington Cardinals New Orleans Saints CIncinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) Kansas City Chiefs Dallas Cowboys Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions New York Jets (via Colts) Carolina Panthers Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) Los Angeles Rams Chicago Bears New England Patriots Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks

Cowboys' latest Week 17 injury report downgrades rising star vs Commanders

3 Dallas Cowboys playing for their jobs next season entering Week 17

3 Dallas Cowboys snubbed from the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl

3 teams that could target George Pickens if Cowboys let star WR walk

Cowboys-Commanders Week 17 uniform matchup to make franchise history