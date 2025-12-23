Cowboys' new Week 17 injury report downgrades rising star vs Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys are less than 48 hours away from taking the field on Christmas Day, when they make the trip to Northwest Stadium for an NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders.

Dallas was eliminated from the NFL playoffs last weekend, so there is no reason for the team to rush players back from injury for the final two games of the season.

Ahead of the team's penultimate game, the Cowboys dropped their Tuesday injury report, which listed three key starters as non-participants in the afternoon practice session.

Star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and starting left tackle Tyler Guyton continue to be held out of practice and appear closer to shutting it down for the year than returning to the field, while rising star wideout Ryan Flournoy took a step backward in his recovery from a knee injury.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Flournoy was injured after a cheap shot from Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, who was suspended two games by the league for "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players."

Luckily for Flournoy, he avoided serious injury and was diagnosed with a knee strain after being twisted up.

This season, Flournoy is enjoying a breakout campaign with the Cowboys in his second year. Before his injury on Sunday afternoon, Flournoy had hauled in 35 catches for 407 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. He continuously saw his involvement in the offense increase as the season went on, and has firmly established himself as the Cowboys' WR3 entering the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy reacts towards the stands after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the Cowboys officially eliminated from playoff contention, the best decision for Flournoy and the team is to allow him to fully heal and prepare to return for an increased role next season. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

A full look at the Cowboys' Tuesday injury report can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Week 17 injury report - Tuesday, December 23

Cowboys’ latest injury report pic.twitter.com/ijktyHwA8Q — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2025

Date: Thursday, December 25

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Landover, Maryland

Venue: Northwest Stadium

TV Channel: Netflix

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

