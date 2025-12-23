3 Dallas Cowboys entering Week 17 playing for their jobs next season

Hopes for making the playoffs ended before the Dallas Cowboys even took the field last weekend, meaning the focus for each player has shifted. Instead of being driven by a desire to make the postseason, players are now trying to put something positive on film as they fight for their jobs in 2026.

Given the inconsistency shown throughout the year, especially on defense, there's bound to be some sweeping changes. That doesn't mean every player needs to be replaced, but just about every player needs to have their roles examined.

MORE: Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey makes NFL history with latest Pro Bowl honor

That goes for offensive players as well, since there are a few areas where Dallas can improve. That being said, let's check out which three Cowboys will be playing to earn a job in 2026 when they face the Washington Commanders in Week 17.

Terence Steele, RT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Dallas made an interesting choice when they decided to keep Tyler Smith at left tackle to close out the season. Doing so will give them a chance to see if that should be his permanent home, which might be an ideal move.

While Smith is a stellar guard, Dallas has much better depth along the interior than at tackle. They also haven't seen the development from Tyler Guyton to warrant his spot as the starter on the left side.

Another player who could be impacted by this move is Terence Steele. The veteran right tackle has been a problem in pass blocking this season and could be pushed for his job. If Smith stays at left tackle, they could see if Guyton finds his rhythm by returning to the right side, which is where he played while at Oklahoma.

Malik Hooker, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Communication issues on defense have been a concern all season for Dallas, especially in the passing game. The Cowboys have surrendered multiple deep balls, and it's the same story every time. The opposing team has a wide receiver running free while no safety help is in sight.

MORE: Cowboys' roster malpractice highlighted by NFC Pro Bowl Games honorees

Down the stretch, the Cowboys will be evaluating every defensive player as they look for ways to improve. One veteran, who is entering the final year of his deal in 2026, that could be in trouble is safety Malik Hooker. While he's been a great fit since signing in 2021, this season has been tough for Hooker, making him a potential cut candidate.

Trevon Diggs, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Much like Hooker, Trevon Diggs is a player who has had a lot of success in the past but has been a problem in 2025. Diggs has dealt with major knee issues for three seasons now, and isn't the same player we saw record 11 picks in 2021.

Diggs returned to action for the first time since Week 6 this past Sunday, but left a lot to be desired. Should his play stay at the same level in the final games, he could be looking for a new home in the offseason.

Cowboys-Commanders initial Week 17 injury report is bad news for star LB

New Cowboys mock draft adds 2 stud defenders after Week 16 disaster

Cowboys-Commanders Week 17 uniform matchup to make franchise history

Dak Prescott receives respectable Week 16 grade despite fading late

Cowboys-Commanders announcer pairing & assignment for Week 17 on Christmas