3 Dallas Cowboys snubbed from the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl

Despite a frustrating season, the Dallas Cowboys will be well represented in the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl. Five players made the team, but that doesn't mean there weren't a few snubs.

Dallas was especially loaded on offense this season, which is why three of the five players who made the team were from that side of the ball. Their lone defensive selection is Quinnen Williams, who spent half the year with the New York Jets. They also have a special teams star in Brandon Aubrey, which is no surprise.

That said, let's check out which five players will represent the Cowboys during the All-Star game while identifying which three were the biggest snubs.

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl selections

Here's a quick look at the five players who made the Pro Bowl for Dallas this season, led by Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott, QB

George Pickens, WR

Tyler Smith, G

Quinnen Williams, DT

Brandon Aubrey, K

Tyler Booker, G

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker blocks during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas has one guard in the Pro Bowl, but a case could have been made for Tyler Booker as well. The rookie first-round pick has been among the best in the league with a run-blocking grade of 77.9, per PFF. He's also been stellar in pass protection, which wasn't supposed to be his strong suit.

Javonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 1,147 yards rushing, 137 yards receiving, 12 total touchdowns.

This has been a career revival for Javonte Williams, who set career highs in every major statistical category during his first season in Dallas. Williams has been the bell cow for this offense and is averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.

CeeDee Lamb, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2025 stats: Lamb has 69 receptions for 1,027 yards with three touchdowns. He's averaging an impressive 85.6 yards per game.

CeeDee Lamb is averaging more yards per game than Amon-Ra St. Brown (79.6), and he's doing so while George Pickens is starting across from him with nearly 90 yards per game. Lamb was likely hurt by his missed games, but he's still one of the best in the game and deserving of a spot.

