Cowboys DC Christian Parker Takes Blame For Last-Second Blunder Vs. Ravens

After the Dallas Cowboys botched their goal-line sequence late in the fourth quarter of the Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas tied the game with a field goal.

With only seven seconds remaining, it looked like we were headed to overtime, but the Ravens had other plans. Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a long completion that set Tyler Loop up for a game-winning field goal to devastate the Cowboys.

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker deserved blame for that completion, as the Cowboys play-caller decided to go with man instead of zone, which is always the better option in that spot.

While that was a massive blunder, at least Parker sees the error in his ways. On Thursday, Parker took responsibility for not running zone coverage in that situation and said he "overthought" things, according to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.

Now, Parker is just trying to learn from it and move forward.

“Losing is tough. Losing the way we did is even tougher, especially when you know you play a big part of that too," Parker said, per Ed Werder. "So, you know, the best thing you can do is get back to work and try to get the next one.”

Parker was called out for his decision to play man after the game, and more specifically by former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who said the decision to play man there was "negligent."

Parker's blunder would have gotten ripped to shreds no matter what, but there's extra frustration here because of how poorly Dallas' defense has played through three weeks and how questionable Parker's game plans have been.

What's frustratingly funny is the fact that Parker has opted for zone a ton this season (72%), yet he opted for man in that situation. You just can't make this stuff up.

Christian Parker talks Joey Porter Jr. trade

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches warm-ups for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker will have some more help in the secondary now that the Cowboys have traded for joey Porter Jr., who was acquired on Wednesday night in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Safe to say, Parker, who called Porter a "boundary eraser," is happy to have the help.

“He certainly fits what we do and how we want to play," Parker said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "When you have opportunities and I get asked about guys like that, it’s usually a yes.”

The concern about Porter is he's best suited in man coverage, and as we already told you, the Cowboys play mostly zone. However, according to Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys aren't concerned about that.

"Still working to confirm, but one thing I was told recently about Joey Porter Jr. and the Cowboys from someone within the organization: don't worry about scheme fit here," Hoyt said. "Pat Surtain and Quinyon Mitchell did well in this scheme and there's belief that Porter can, too."

The Cowboys can only hope that's the case after what they have invested in Porter, and with the secondary struggling with injury and ineffective play.

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