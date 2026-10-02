Looking to get back on track in Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to face the Houston Texans. Dallas comes in with a record of 1-2, feeling the pressure to turn things around and get a win.

The Texans are feeling the pressure as well, following an 0-3 start. Houston, who has double-digit wins in each of the past three seasons, has uncharacteristically struggled on defense. Known for their physicality throughout the defense, they're 19th in the league in points surrendered and are shockingly 26th in passing yardage surrendered.

CeeDee Lamb knows that stat is misleading. Despite their struggles to start the season, Lamb says the Cowboys need to be ready to take on a physically demanding secondary, one that will force them to be very detailed in their route running.

“They play press. They got a good DB corps. I like all five of them. Very young, very athletic. We have to really be detailed at the top of the route, hand fight at the press and be able to beat the man in front of us," Lamb said.

CeeDee Lamb off to a hot start in 2026

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb runs with the ball during the game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Texans' defense is off to a slow start, Lamb has come out of the gate on fire in 2026. The veteran wide receiver has recorded triple digit receiving yardage two weeks in a row.

He enters Week 4 with 20 receptions for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Lamb, who had just three touchdowns in 14 games a year ago, has been taking advantage of teams focusing on George Pickens, who led the Cowboys with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

Dallas has a luxury most teams don't when it comes to their wideouts. Lamb and Pickens both topped 1,000 yards last season and have proven capable of being the WR1. While Houston has multiple talented defensive backs, including Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter, the Cowboys are well-equipped to handle the challenge.

Which DB is the real problem for Dallas in Week 4?

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre is seen after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cowboys can't overlook any Houston defender, the defensive back who could ruin their game plan is safety Jalen Pitre, someone who has given them fits in the past.

Pitre has played against Dallas twice in his career and proved to be a game-wrecker. He was described as a "Rolling Ball Of Butcher Knives" by Bryan Baldinger for his performance against the Cowboys during his rookie season in 2022. He finished that game with 12 tackles, including a goal-line stop, and two pass breakups.

In 2024, Pitre recorded nine tackles in a 34-10 victory over Dallas, again proving to be a problem for the Cowboys' offense. His past performance is proof that he's someone to keep an eye on, otherwise, he can wreck their plans in a hurry.

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